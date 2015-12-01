Slayer's Kerry King: the 10 records that changed my life

In its 11 years of open-air metal mastery, Bloodstock has become home to the kings of heavy, as well as a breeding ground for the next generation of warlords. And next year’s returning headliners Slayer have sights set on making it yet another night to remember.

While their performance in 2013 marked a sombre moment in their career of defiance – just months after the death of founding guitarist Jeff Hanneman – this time they'll have new material from this year's 12th offering, Repentless, to shake the very ground beneath them.

Slayer join a line-up that so far includes Mastodon, Twisted Sister, Gojira, Behemoth and Dragonforce – it’s shaping up very nicely indeed.

“If it’s anything like the last time we played Bloodstock, I think we’re gonna wreck the place,” laughs guitarist Kerry King, who shares duties with fellow thrash veteran and Exodus axeman Gary Holt, serving as Hanneman's replacement.

“I remember getting [Coal Chamber/Devildriver frontman] Dez Fafara completely obliterated and he didn’t remember much the next day. You gotta be ready to party with the big boys and he really shouldn’t have, ha ha!

I feel good on stage and we still put out relevant music that people dig. I don't see any reason to slow down

“It’s always cool to part of a metal gathering. The plan for next year is five or six weeks in the US with Testament and Carcass, and then I think that’s it until festival season and, of course, Bloodstock.”

It might have taken six years to arrive, but Repentless proves Slayer are not done with us yet. Not by a long shot. The band that dragged thrash-metal kicking and screaming to its outer limits, paving the path for much of today's extreme music, have plenty left to say…

“We took a long time but we also had to relearn how to be Slayer,” says King. “We'd never done a record in remotely close to these circumstances. We had to become Slayer 2.0, the next version, whatever you wanna call it, before attempting to do a record and get behind it.

“I hope I never have to say I'm not in Slayer! From my point of view, I feel good on stage and we still put out relevant music that people dig. I don't see any reason to slow down.”

We asked the metal icon to pick the 10 albums that changed his life and, as expected, the man did not disappoint…

