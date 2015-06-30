In the studio: Slayer

Kerry King leaves us in no doubt that the new album is going to rock

For metal icons Slayer, their 11th album (recently announced under the title Repentless) was always going to be a journey into the unknown.

"When Jeff got hurt, I thought, ‘I have to be prepared’" - Kerry King

After dismissing drummer Dave Lombardo in February 2013 and with guitarist Jeff Hanneman passing away just months later, the band has been forced to rebuild - recalling Paul Bostaph on drums and Exodus’ Gary Holt on guitar.

“It’s been an entirely weird recording session for us, going back four years,” King tells us.

“When Jeff got hurt, I thought, ‘I have to be prepared, in case Jeff comes to the party with nothing.’ Jeff was popping into rehearsals, but he was never really ready.

“We just used one of Jeff’s, [Piano Wire], which was left over from the last record: Tom re-sung it, Paul replayed the drums - and it’s in the mix with the rest of my music.”