Slayer talk right hands, Repentless and, er, Salt-N-Pepa

It must have felt pretty incredible to make your recording debut on Repentless?

Gary: “Well, it was one of those things. They’d been hard at work on the record for a long time and in between all of that, I was doing stuff with Exodus. I figured at some point they might call me!

“So the phone rings and it’s Kerry, saying, ‘Wanna come down and do some leads?’ And I was like, ‘Yeah, sure, I’m ready as I’ll ever be!’ So I went down and did all my tracking in one day. My time spent on the album was super brief, but I got it all done quickly so was happy with it!”

What would you say are the main differences in you both as players?

Gary is a shredder, so there were times I felt I had to man up and be awesome. Do not try to out-Holt Gary Holt!

Kerry: “My style is very archaic. I’m glad I didn’t know much about composing leads before I had to start making them up! I just went for it. So now there’s more thought to keys in certain situations, but I still do the barbaric stuff that sounds like chaos. That’s part of being Slayer!

“Gary is a shredder, so there were times I felt I had to man up and be awesome. Basically, do not try to out-Holt Gary Holt, ha ha! There was one song in particular, Cast The First Stone, where he came in and did this blazing lead. And so when I picked it up, I didn’t want to do the same thing!’ I played a particularly sparse lead, thinking they complement each other more that way. Others we trade off, he’s going and I’m going, you know? Guns blazing!”

Gary: “I think Kerry has far more discipline than I have. I don’t think I’m very disciplined at all. I guess I know my way around the fretboard, but even with recording, I’m always given the opportunity to re-do things, but I tend to leave it. That’s just me, I guess.

“Kerry will work his stuff out note-for-note and he’ll go out live and reproduce it note-for-note. I never know what I did, it’s all off the cuff because I like to be spontaneous. With me, you’ll get a similar version rather than the exact same thing. I know where I start and where I finish, let the chips fall where they may in between!”