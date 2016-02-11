Kirk Hammett and David Karon talk KHDK guitar pedals

What was the thought process behind the Ghoul Screamer?

KH: “Well, I always thought that the Tube Screamer was great, and a classic sound, but after using one for 30-odd years or so, there have been other times where I’ve thought, ‘Wow, I wish I could get a little more bottom out of it,’ or, ‘if I could just compress it a little bit more for just this little situation,’ or, ‘if I could just get a little bit more of the Tube Screamer sound.’

“I really wanted to just open it up and try and expand the potential of it. And so we expanded every knob: we took the tone knob - added top, added middle, added bottom - we took the gain, and added some compression and ways to work with that. And so, basically, we added more to it.”

David Karon: “We increased a lot of the range of the pots - so, the gain pot has less gain in the minimum for more clean boost and more gain in the maximum. When you have the switches all up, it’s like a traditional 808 with high-end components, and then, when all the switches are down, the bass increases, the overdrive has more bottom-end, the highs widen, it sounds brighter.

“I’m sure that people out there are screaming, ‘Heresy! Why is he messing with such a classic sound?’

“The body switch is a mid-enhancer, so it makes it more present. And then the compression switch is like a headroom, so you have three versions of headroom: one being less, two and then three being the most. So, it’s to optimise the pushing of your tubes on your amp.”

KH: “I’m sure that people out there are screaming, ‘Heresy! Why is he messing with such a classic sound?’ I might be messing with a classic sound, but fucking hell, how are we gonna move forward if someone doesn’t cross the line somewhere?

“It’s like music: someone has to cross the line for it to get anywhere. Sometimes I feel like an anarchist, because I’m taking stuff and I’m asking Dave and our engineer Antonin [Salva], and saying, ‘Hey, well, can we do this?’ And they’ll say, ‘Well, we can do this,’ or, ‘If we do this, we’re gonna screw this up and won’t be able to do this’ and whatnot.”