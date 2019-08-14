Rig tour: Behemoth

MLC pedalboard

“This is made by my friend Marek Laskowski at MLC in Gdańsk; he does custom pedal and amps. He’s done stuff for Richie [Faulkner] from Judas Priest, he did stuff for the Dream Theater guys... too many to mention. Every now and again I’ll send him that pedal board and say, ‘Something is fucked,’ and he’ll got through everything and clean it up. We spill blood, sweat and water. Our show is like being at war, none of the moves are gentle and delicate. It’s all like brutal and we’re just out of control. That’s what the stage is meant to be, at least if you ask me my opinion. So this is pretty solid.

“I’m busy with singing so even if my parts in the studio are the most complicated I’ll always give it away to [touring guitarist] Seth. All the crunchy and clean sounds, it’s all his. Even then, he’s not using any pedals as his guitar tech is pulling all the strings. He can focus on playing flawlessly and I can focus on high gain and singing. Doing the show, running the show being the frontman here, it sucks out a lot of energy and focus. Truly - by the end of the set you’re drained. Maybe we’ll get to the point where I won’t have anything here. I’ve been thinking about it lately but then you hit a wah pedal, you really need it under your feet, because the guy who’s playing it must feel it. So maybe like Kerry King - he’s just got a wah pedal there... or two or three.”

ISP Decimator & Boss NS-2 Noise Suppressor

“I use two noise gates; one on the way in and one on the way out. There’s a lot of background noises.”

Boss DD-7 Delay

“I’ll use that on lead parts.”

Xotic BB Preamp

“It’s a booster but it’s always on, I’ll tend to use a Tube Screamer in the studio."

Boss TU-2 Tuner

“In between the songs there’s hardly any time for improvisation because everything is prearranged and pre-planned for the click and if the click goes we must be ready to go. So I’ll have to very quickly tune when I can.”

Boss FB-2 Feedbacker/Booster

“This is for solos to give a boost.”

Electro-Harmonix Stereo Electric Mistress

“I was using it for some Satanist songs but lately not at all.”