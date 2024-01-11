What’s better than the Roland Space Echo? The RE-501 Chorus Echo, of course, and Nembrini Audio has just brought it back as a plugin

It might not have quite the profile of the original Roland Space Echo units, but the RE-501 Chorus Echo, which was released in 1980, is still a bit of a classic. As its name suggests, this also benefits from the inclusion of a chorus effect to sit alongside its predecessors’ tape echo and spring reverb, and now it’s been revived by Nembrini Audio as a plugin.

The NA 501 arrives with the same promise as many emulations: the sound of the original hardware plus the benefits of modern, digital technology. Modelling techniques have been used to recreate the tape echo, BBD chorus and spring reverb, and you also get friendly features such as DAW tempo sync, more chorus and delay parameters and independent SOS (sound on sound) timings.

Despite these enhancements, the interface remains reassuringly simple and familiar, sticking to the blueprint of the plugin’s physical forebear.

On PC and Mac, NA 501 runs in VST/AU/AAX formats and is currently available for the introductory price of $30 (regular price $99). iOS users, meanwhile, can grab it for the introductory price of just $8/£8, which represents a 50% saving.