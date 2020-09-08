Need a low-cost AUv3 Grand Piano for iPhone and iPad? Here you go

There doesn’t appear to be anything particularly remarkable about Pablo Lopez’s Grand Piano iOS app, but if you need a simple, low-CPU version of said instrument in your iPad or iPhone - with the bonus of AUv3 compatibility - then it could be worth a look.

It is, quite simply, a multisampled grand piano that can be played standalone or within your favourite iOS recording software. We’re told that it’s based on high-quality samples and has a “crystal-clean” sound, but perhaps its biggest selling point is the price: a mere $2.99/£2.99.