Native Instruments’ NKS version 2.0 adds support for effect plugins

Version 2.0 of Native Instruments’ Native Kontrol Standard (NKS) is here, and with it comes support for effects. Previously, only instruments were catered for, but now owners of NI’s Komplete Kontrol and Maschine hardware can enjoy tighter integration with their audio processors, too.

As you’d expect, all of NI’s effects are NKS-ready. Other developers coming onboard this year include Waves, Surreal Machines, Eventide, u-he, Output, Sugar Bytes, Arturia, Unfiltered Audio, Softube, AAS, iZotope, Ohm Force, Imdsp, Twisted Tools, and 112dB.

NKS effects are fully integrated into the Native Browser, and offer intelligent parameter mapping for Komplete Kontrol and Maschine hardware.

“I’m delighted to introduce effects to the creative NKS universe,” says Daniel Haver, Native Instruments CEO. “Both our customers and over 75 leading industry partners value the unrivalled integration of hardware and software NKS provides. Whether a complete newcomer or experienced producer, NKS breaks down the barriers between the ideas in your head and the music coming out of your monitors - it’s incredibly exciting to see this brought to the field of creative processing, too.”

Find out more about NKS and what it can do on the Native Instruments website.