The NAMM Show will return in 2025 with an expanded five-day program: "The show continues to evolve based on our members’ needs"

The National Association of Music Merchants has announced that its annual music gear expo, the NAMM Show, will return in January 2024 with a beefed-up program that spans five days for the first time.

The NAMM Show will take place January 21-25 at the Anaheim Convention Centre in Los Angeles, with the expanded program taking in more workshops, talks, educational events and networking opportunities. As usual, exhibits will begin January 23 and run until the evening of the 25th.

The world's largest convention and trade show for musical instruments and technology, the NAMM Show has been running for decades, but was cancelled in 2021 due to the global pandemic.

The show returned in 2022, and while many manufacturers opted not to return post-pandemic, the exhibitor list has increased with each year that's passed, and NAMM 2025 will see major players like Native Instruments, Pioneer DJ, Avid and Waves attending the event.

Earlier this year, Fender announced that it would be returning to NAMM in 2025, marking the first time that the brand has exhibited products at the show since 2020.

“The NAMM Show continues to evolve based on our members’ needs, and we have heard loud and clear that we need more opportunities to network and extend our robust education offerings, while also focusing on the core exhibit hours and buying power that are the cornerstone of the week” said NAMM's president and CEO John Mlynczak.

“The 2025 NAMM Show will kick off five days and nights with a schedule that ensures each community and attendee can have the personalized experience they need to be successful in their business and profession.”

Revisit our NAMM 2024 live report.