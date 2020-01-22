NAMM 2020: Here’s why Expressive E’s next-gen Osmose synth wasn’t at the show

NAMM 2020 : It’s one of the most eagerly anticipated products of 2020, but Expressive E’s forthcoming Osmose synth was nowhere to be seen on the NAMM Show floor.

Fear not, though, because its developers are still hard at work on the prototype; in fact, they’re currently beavering away on an updated version that promises new sounds and features that haven’t previously been announced.

We should get more news on this in the second quarter of the year, but it’s not the only thing Expressive E is working on. There’s also a new soft synth, Noisy, in development, which works by feeding a noise generator into a bank of resonators. As you might expect, this is designed to work particularly well with expressive controllers.

Speaking of which, Lié, the companion software for Expressive E’s existing Touché range of controllers, is also getting an update. This will add workflow improvements and contain a new free sound expansion known as Carbone.