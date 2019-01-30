NAMM 2019: 3 new Cort acoustic guitars going for Gold

NAMM 2019: Alongside its 30 new electrics and wallet-friendly basses, Cort unveiled three additions to its mid-range Gold acoustic guitars series.

Gold P6

Like all three models on show, the Gold-P6 utilises Cort’s ‘Aged to Vintage’ torrefaction process to cure and open the wood. It's a compact-bodied guitar deep body form at 3 11/16’’ by 4 7/16’ should still deliver rich, deep tones’. The solid mahogany sides and back aim to add depth and dynamics, while a Macassar ebony pyramid bridge completes the headline features.

Gold Mini

This one is a travel guitar in a mini-Dreadnought shape. "Portable, playable and affordable", the Gold mini features a torrefied solid Adirondack Spruce top to its compact, three-quarter-size scale. An electro-acoustic Gold Mini-F is also available.

Gold OC-6

The new Gold-OC6 was developed in order to meet the demand for a very high quality acoustic guitar from players who seek a smaller body size and nut width (43mm) along with a Fishman Flex Blend built-in preamp.