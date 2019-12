NAMM 2019: Steinberg isn’t messing about with its new AXR4 audio interface: it’s a 28-in/24-out Thunderbolt device that offers latency-free DSP-powered monitoring and effects, stacks of I/O and plenty of routing flexibility.

We asked Steinberg to tell us why pros and high-end home studio owners should consider slotting this into their rack.

Read more: Steinberg AXR4