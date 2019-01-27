NAMM 2019 VIDEO: Is Mooer's GE300 its crowning achievement?

NAMM 2019: Mooer has steadily been making a name for itself outside of its trademark mini pedals, and the GE300 looks set to be the Chinese company’s crowning achievement.

Touted as the company’s new flagship model, the GE300 packs 108 digital amp models, as well as 164 effects, 43 optional factory cab sims and a fully featured IR loader.

We stopped by Mooer's NAMM stand for a first-hand view.

