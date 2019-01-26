NAMM 2019 VIDEO: Bitwig shows you how to navigate The Grid in version 3 of its DAW

NAMM 2019: Bitwig Studio 3 is shaping up to be a pretty significant DAW update, particularly if you like building your own instruments and effects.

It heralds the arrival of The Grid, an open modular environment that’s built into three new devices: Poly Grid, Mono Grid and FX Grid. Each of these is designed for a different purpose: Poly Grid can be used to build polyphonic synths; FX Grid is for creating audio processors; and Mono Grid could be used for designing drones and the like.

Eager to find out more, we caught a demo at the Bitwig booth.