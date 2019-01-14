NAMM 2019: Is Denon DJ trying to loosen Pioneer DJ's vice-like grip on the world of DJ tech?

NAMM 2019 : In this teaser video from Denon DJ, it would seem the InMusic brand has machinations of going up against Pioneer DJ this year, if the tagline #ChangeYourRider is anything to go by.

The video includes various big-name DJs rocking some very impressive stages, including the likes of Oliver Heldens.

We’d take a guess that Denon DJ hopes to ease Pioneer DJ’s stranglehold on the industry with some new gear releases, although there is no mention of how, or what they might entail.