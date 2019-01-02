NAMM 2019: Ibanez reveals new AZ-derived Polyphia, Chon and Andy Timmons signature models
NAMM 2019: Besides a veritable onslaught of 40+ new core line models for 2019 - including the odd update to existing signature models - Ibanez has also announced a bevy of new artist models based on its rapturously received AZ series.
Polyphia’s Timothy Henson and Scott LePage plus Chon’s Mario Camarena and Erick Hansel are the latest recipients of signature models from the legendary Japanese guitar firm, while Andy Timmons’ model has also received an AZ makeover.
Like the original AZ line - our best-in-show winners at last year’s NAMM - the result is a host of classy-looking models that tread the line between classic and contemporary.
While the specs mirror the originals in many ways, with Gotoh hardware and Seymour Duncan Hyperion pickups, there are fresh finishes, new pickup configurations and the occasional DiMarzio in the mix, too.
Suffice to say, we’re seriously excited about the expansion of the AZ format, and pleased to see Ibanez rewarding some of contemporary guitar’s finest players.
Head on through for the specs on the new models, and visit Ibanez for more.
ATZ100 Andy Timmons
- ATZ S-TECH WOOD 1pc Roasted Maple neck
- Alder body
- S-TECH WOOD Roasted Maple fretboard
- Jumbo Stainless Steel frets, 22
- Wilkinson®-Gotoh® VSVG tremolo bridge
- DiMarzio® The Cruiser® (H) neck pickup
- DiMarzio® The Cruiser® (H) middle pickup
- DiMarzio® The Cruiser® (H) bridge pickup
- 1E,2B,3G,4D,5A,6E
- .010/.013/.017/.026/.036/.046
- Bone nut
EH10 Erick Hansel
- AZ Oval C Roasted Maple neck
- Walnut top, Nyatoh body
- Jatoba fretboard
- Jumbo Stainless Steel frets, 24
- Gotoh® T1502 tremolo bridge
- Seymour Duncan® Alnico II Pro™ (S) neck pickup
- Seymour Duncan® Hyperion™ (H) bridge pickupPassive/Alnico
- 1E,2B,3G,4D,5A,6E
- .010/.013/.017/.026/.036/.046
- Graph Tech nut
MAR10 Mario Camarena
- AZ Oval C Roasted Maple neck
- American Basswood body
- Roasted Maple fretboard
- Jumbo Stainless Steel frets, 24
- Gotoh® T1502 tremolo bridge
- Seymour Duncan® Hyperion™ (S) neck pickupPassive/Alnico
- Seymour Duncan® Hyperion™ (S) middle pickupPassive/Alnico
- Seymour Duncan® Hyperion™ (H) bridge pickupPassive/Alnico
- 1E,2B,3G,4D,5A,6E
- .010/.013/.017/.026/.036/.046
- Graph Tech nut
SLM10 Scott LePage
- AZ Oval C Roasted Maple neck
- Quilted Maple top, American Basswood body
- Roasted Maple fretboardWhite dot inlay
- Jumbo Stainless Steel frets, 22
- Gotoh® T1502 tremolo bridge
- DiMarzio® SLM Original neck pickup
- DiMarzio® True Velvet™ (S) neck pickupPassive/Alnico
- DiMarzio® True Velvet™ (S) middle pickupPassive/Alnico
- 1E,2B,3G,4D,5A,6E
- .010/.013/.017/.026/.036/.046
- Graph Tech nut
THBB10 Tim Henson
- AZ Oval C Roasted Maple neck
- American Basswood body
- Roasted Maple fretboard
- Jumbo Stainless Steel frets, 24
- Gotoh® T1502 tremolo bridge
- DiMarzio® THBB Original neck pickup
- DiMarzio® THBB Original middle pickup
- DiMarzio® THBB Original bridge pickup
- 1E,2B,3G,4D,5A,6E
- .010/.013/.017/.026/.036/.046
- Graph Tech nut