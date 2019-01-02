NAMM 2019: Ibanez reveals new AZ-derived Polyphia, Chon and Andy Timmons signature models

NAMM 2019: Besides a veritable onslaught of 40+ new core line models for 2019 - including the odd update to existing signature models - Ibanez has also announced a bevy of new artist models based on its rapturously received AZ series.

Polyphia’s Timothy Henson and Scott LePage plus Chon’s Mario Camarena and Erick Hansel are the latest recipients of signature models from the legendary Japanese guitar firm, while Andy Timmons’ model has also received an AZ makeover.

Like the original AZ line - our best-in-show winners at last year’s NAMM - the result is a host of classy-looking models that tread the line between classic and contemporary.

While the specs mirror the originals in many ways, with Gotoh hardware and Seymour Duncan Hyperion pickups, there are fresh finishes, new pickup configurations and the occasional DiMarzio in the mix, too.

Suffice to say, we’re seriously excited about the expansion of the AZ format, and pleased to see Ibanez rewarding some of contemporary guitar’s finest players.

Head on through for the specs on the new models, and visit Ibanez for more.