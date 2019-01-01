NAMM 2019: Ibanez unveils over 40 new electric guitars
NAMM 2019: As per our new year's tradition, we're once again able to reveal the bulk of Ibanez's new line-up for 2019 - and there are plenty of highlights among this year's batch.
Key announcements among the line-up are the Axiom Label RGAs, "beyond the best" RG5000 series and the return of the mighty RG550DX.
Trends this time around include a load of new semi-hollow designs, reverse headstocks, gradation finishes and mid-range price points, while you'll also spot Bare Knuckle and Fishman Fluence pickups doing the rounds across several of the new models.
Plus, in addition to this line-up, Ibanez has also revealed new, AZ-derived signature models for Polyphia, Chon and Andy Timmons and 19 new bass guitars.
Head on through the gallery for more info on each of the new models, plus UK prices, and stay tuned to MusicRadar for more from the show...
RGR5220M-TFG
PRESS RELEASE: The Prestige series represents the combination of cutting-edge manufacturing techniques and old-world Japanese craftsmanship. The RG5000s add some new tweaks to attract the modern-day players who are always trying something new. Develop your range, tone and technique with these new high performance Prestige guitars.
In order to create guitars that are beyond the best, Ibanez carefully developed new, modern specifications. The RG5000s feature Stainless Steel frets for a bright tone, long durability and smoothness, a rigid 5-piece Maple/Wengeneck, a beautiful wood grain fretboard, Made-in-Japan Luminlay side dots, the most cutting-edge pickups and a coil tap switch.
The RGR5220M features a Birdseye Maple fretboard and an Ash top/African Mahogany body.
It has a beautiful color contrast between the Transparent Fluorescent Green finish on the top and the Natural flat finish on the body sides and back. The RGR5220M’s Super Wizard HP neck and the meticulous Prestige fret edge treatment provide extra-smooth playing. The UK-made, handwound Bare Knuckles pickups are some of the most high-profile pickups being used by today’s professional metal guitarists.
Bare Knuckles’ high output Brute Force pickups produce a deep, saturated tone which perfectly fits into today’s metal mayhem. The Lo-Pro Edge bridge offers maximum playing comfort due to its streamlined profile and recessed fine tuners. A hard-shell case is included. These guitars are beyond the best and the RG5000s will take you to the higher stage.
RGR5227MFX-TFG
PRESS RELEASE: The Prestige series represents the combination of cutting-edge manufacturing techniques and old-world Japanese craftsmanship. The RG5000s add some new tweaks to attract the modern-day players who are always trying something new. Develop your range, tone and technique with these new high performance Prestige guitars.
To create guitars that are beyond the best, Ibanez carefully developed the new modern specifications. The new RG5000s feature Stainless Steel frets for a bright tone, long durability and smoothness, a rigid 5-piece Maple/Wenge neck; a beautiful wood grain fretboard, Made-in-Japan Luminlay side dots, the most cutting-edge pickups and a coil tap switch.
The RGR5227MFX features a Birdseye Maple fretboard and an Ash top/African Mahogany body. It has a beautiful color contrast between the Transparent Fluorescent Green finish on the top and the Natural flat finish on the body sides and back.
The RGR5227MFX’s Wizard-7 neck and the meticulous Prestige fret edge treatment provide extra-smooth playing. The UK-made, handwoundBare Knuckles pickups are some of the most high-profile pickups being used by today’s professional metal guitarists. Bare Knuckles’ high output Brute Force pickups produce a deep, saturated tone which perfectly fits today’s metal music. The Gibraltar Standard II-7 bridge enables the optimal transfer of each string‘s vibration. The Gotoh® MG-T locking machine heads achieve incredible tuning stability and cut down string-changing time. A hard-shell case is included.
These guitars are beyond the best and the RG5000s will take you to the higher stage.
RG550DX-LB
PRESS RELEASE: It all started in 1987: The debut of the Ibanez RG was a milestone in rock guitar history. With its spartan look, supreme playability and versatility due to its innovative specs, the RG made a big impact and continues to evolve today.
The Ibanez Genesis Collection brings back the vibe of the good old days with precise construction by Japanese craftsmanship, proving that this iconic guitar has always and will always lead the rock guitar scene.
The RG550DX boasts a prominent feature of the original RG: the ultra thin Super Wizard neck—constructed of five glued, solid pieces of Maple/Walnut for absolute rock solid stability as well as extra-smooth playing. The classic Edge tremolo bridge ensures that the most extreme sonic acrobatics can be fearlessly performed and the guitar will effortlessly return to perfect tuning.
The original Ibanez V7, S1 and V8 pickups offer a wide range of tones and attack when combined with the 5-way pickup selector switch. The RG550DX also features a beautiful Granadillo fretboard with a striking Sharktooth inlay.
RGA61AL-IAF
PRESS RELEASE: The Axion Label was made for metal, but offers even more for the adventurous players out there. The Axion Label models feature forward-looking developments in sound, playability and looks that take performances higher, deeper and heavier. Arm yourself with the Axion Label and get ready to break some new ground.
The RGA61AL features a Flamed Maple top with Nyatohbody in a new stunning Indigo Aurora Burst Flat finish, giving the model an otherworldly color scheme.
The Macassar Ebony fretboard provides a tight low end with quick response and the extremely rigid, super-thin and ultra-playable Nitro Wizard 5-piece Panga Panga/Walnut neck substantially increases sustain. The Sub Zero treated frets can stand up against the hardest riffing and string-bending. The luminescent side dot inlays make it easy for players to perform on dark stages and match the dazzling luminescent Ibanez headstock logo.
Bare Knuckle Aftermath pickups deliver a bright and wickedly expressive tone, transmitting a quick bottom-end response for picking and fast riffing along with a dynamic midrange and precise high-end articulation. The coil-tap switch unleashes the Aftermath pickup’s full output (for a modern voice) or a lower output signal (for a vintage tone).
The Gibraltar Standard II enables the optimal transfer of each string’s vibration. The Gotoh® locking tuners provide tuning accuracy and allow for quick, efficient string changing and the Schaller S-Lock strap lock pins hold a strap securely but make it easy to put the strap on and take off quickly. The RGA61AL represents a new level for the modern guitarist.
RGA71AL-IAF
PRESS RELEASE: The Axion Label was made for metal, but offers even more for the adventurous players out there. The Axion Label models feature forward-looking developments in sound, playability and looks that take performances higher, deeper and heavier. Arm yourself with the Axion Label and get ready to break some new ground.
The RGA71AL features a Flamed Maple top with Nyatohbody in a new stunning Indigo Aurora Burst Flat finish, giving the model an otherworldly color scheme.
The Macassar Ebony fretboard provides a tight low end with quick response and the extremely rigid, super-thin and ultra-playable Nitro Wizard 5-piece PangaPanga/Walnut neck substantially increases sustain. The Sub Zero treated frets can stand up against the hardest riffing and string-bending. The luminescent side dot inlays make it easy for players to perform on dark stages and match the dazzling luminescent Ibanez headstock logo.
Bare Knuckle Aftermath pickups deliver a bright and wickedly expressive tone, transmitting a quick bottom-end response for picking and fast riffing along with a dynamic midrange and precise high-end articulation. The coil-tap switch unleashes the Aftermath pickup’s full output (for a modern voice) or a lower output signal (for a vintage tone).
The Gibraltar Standard II enables the optimal transfer of each string’s vibration. The Gotoh® locking tuners provide tuning accuracy and allow for quick, efficient string changing and the Schaller S-Lock strap lock pins hold a strap securely but make it easy to put the strap on and take off quickly. The RGA71AL represents a new level for the modern guitarist.
RG8570Z-RPK
PRESS RELEASE: Ibanez j.custom guitars are manufactured by an elite group of highly skilled luthiers trained to produce instruments of uncompromised quality. The j.custom designation represents every advance in design and technology Ibanez has developed over the decades: the best woods, neck, fret treatments, perfect pickup combinations, and reliable hardware.
Each j.custom guitar is masterfully crafted to the highest standards to ensure unparalleled sound, maximum playability and exquisite beauty. The RG8570Z features an African Mahogany body with a superior warm tone and rich resonance, topped with a stunning 4mm AAA Flamed Maple.
The Macassar Ebony fretboard features an iconic and beautiful Tree-of-Life inlay. The Super Wizard 5pc Maple/Wenge neck provides exceptional playability and rock solid stability even under the most extreme playing conditions, and the “Velvetouch” finish on neck back and j.custom fret edge treatment ensures "just right" feel and ease of playing.
The Edge-Zero tremolo bridge features a lower profile design for playing comfort and a stud lock function for superior tuning stability –plus, the ZPS3 Zero Point System further enhances tuning stability and ease of tuning. The DiMarzio® Air Norton™, True Velvet™, and Tone Zone® pickups offer depth, warmth, and rich dynamics when combined with the 5-way pickup switch. Also included are Gotoh® strap locks. A hard-shell case is included.
AZ2204KB-KB
PRESS RELEASE: Ibanez has decades of accumulated knowledge and has been at the forefront of the evolution of guitar-making for a long time.
From A to Z, the AZ series carries with it all of the hallmarks of these tried and tested Ibanez qualities: the smooth oval neck grip, the well-balanced asymmetrical body shape, and the neck heel allowing unrivaled playability. The AZ series represents the future of guitar playing. With the Ibanez AZ Series, achieve your zenith.
AZ2402KB features a Hawaiian Koa top and an Alder body in Koa Brown finish. An ergonomic body back contour and a big forearm contour fit a player naturally, increasing playing comfort. The S-TECH WOOD 1-pc roasted Birdseye Maple neck and fretboard provide a superior attack, well-balanced tone and rich sustain.
The Oval C-shaped neck and the smooth curved fretboard edge offer supreme neck grip comfort. The Super All Access Neck Joint increases playability and eases access to the highest frets. Stainless steel frets boast excellent corrosion resistance and the wide and tall fret-type offers a quick response, good articulation when playing chords and clear tone while playing single notes. The AZ2204KB is equipped with Luminlay side dot position marks, making it easy for players to see fretboard position marks when performing on dark stages.
Seymour Duncan® Hyperion™ Pickups feature a moderate output through Alnico-5 magnets, which retain the clarity of the fundamental tone when using a distorted sound, and deliver a clear pick attack. The Dyna-MIX 9offers nine sound variations, and can easily switch from humbucker and single coil modes with the mini switch. One mode is even able to simulate a humbucker sound from the combination of the 2 single coil pickups. The T1802 tremolo bridge, developed in collaboration with GOTOH®, features machined titanium saddles and a machined steel tremolo block for a quick response, thick lows and rich highs.
The 10.5mm string spacing allows for easy picking across strings, enabling techniques such as string skipping and hybrid picking. The AZ2204KB features GOTOH® MAGNUM LOCK® machine heads, which have an established reputation for tuning stability. The AZ2402KB’s H. A. P® (Height Adjustable Post) system allows for the adjustment of string posts, ensuring the appropriate tension of each string. Hardshell case included.
RGD71ALMS-BAM
PRESS RELEASE: The AxionLabel was made for metal, but offers even more for the adventurous players out there. The Axion Label models feature forward-looking developments in sound, playability and looks that take performances higher, deeper and heavier. Arm yourself with the Axion Label and get ready to break some new ground.
The RGD71ALMS features a Nyatoh body in a new, stunning Black Aurora Burst Matte finish, giving the model an otherworldly color scheme.
The 27”/25.5” multi scale provides an individual string tension to create a more “open” or “alive” tone that not only expands harmonic complexity, but also offers a more comfortable playing experience. Designed for playability, the slanted frets are matched with the player’s hand angles to facilitate quick playing. Extra-deep cutaways grant comfortable access to the neck’s highest notes. The Macassar Ebony fretboard provides a tight low end with quick response and the extremely rigid, super-thin and ultra-playable Nitro Wizard 5-piece Panga Panga/Walnut neck substantially increases sustain.
The Sub Zero treated frets can stand up against the hardest riffing and string-bending. The luminescent side dot inlays make it easy for players to perform on dark stages and match the dazzling luminescent Ibanez headstock logo. The Fishman Fluence Modern Humbucker pickups provide an aggressive tone and a powerful attack without excess noise. The Voicing switch allows the pickups to have a modern, active high output sound or a crisp, clean and fluid sound.
Designed for both stability and sustain, the innovative Ibanez Mono-Rail bridge minimizes cross-talk between strings and facilitates flawless intonation. Gotoh® locking tuners provide tuning accuracy and allow for quick, efficient string changing and the Schaller S-Lock strap lock pins hold a strap securely but make it easy to put the strap on and take off quickly. The RGD71ALMS represents a new level for the modern guitarist.
S61AL-BML
PRESS RELEASE: The Axion Label was made for metal, but offers even more for the adventurous players out there. The Axion Label models feature forward-looking developments in sound, playability and looks that take performances higher, deeper and heavier. Arm yourself with the AxionLabel and get ready to break some new ground.
The S61AL features a Flamed Maple top and a Nyatohbody in a new stunning Black Mirage Gradation Low Gloss finish.
The Macassar Ebony fretboard provides a tight low end with a quick response and the extremely rigid, super-thin and ultra-playable Nitro Wizard 5-piece Panga Panga/Walnut neck substantially increases sustain. The Sub Zero treated frets can stand up against the hardest riffing and string-bending. The luminescent side dot inlays make it easy for players to perform on dark stages and match the dazzling luminescent Ibanez headstock logo.
The Fishman Fluence Modern Humbucker pickups provide an aggressive tone and a powerful attack without excess noise. The Voicing switch allows the pickups to switch from a modern, active high output sound to a crisp, clean and fluid sound. The Gibraltar Standard II enables the optimal transfer of each string’s vibration.
The Gotoh® locking tuners provide tuning accuracy and allow for quick, efficient string changing and the Schaller S-Lock strap lock pins hold a strap securely but make it easy to put the strap on and take off quickly. The S61AL represents a new level for the modern guitarist.
Also available as a seven-string: S71AL-BML (£999).
RGD61AL-SSB
PRESS RELEASE: The AxionLabel was made for metal, but offers even more for the adventurous players out there. The AxionLabel models feature forward-looking developments in sound, playability and looks that take performances higher, deeper and heavier. Arm yourself with the AxionLabel and get ready to break some new ground.
The RGD61AL’s thick 4mm Flamed Maple top and Ash body features the highly sought-after “laminated body” look, popular with today’s boutique guitar enthusiasts. The Birdseye Maple fretboard provides a snappier sound, and the extremely rigid, super-thin and ultra-playable Nitro Wizard 5-piece Panga Panga/Walnut neck substantially increases sustain. The Sub Zero treated frets can stand up against the hardest riffing and string-bending. The luminescent side dot inlays make it easy for players to perform on dark stages and match the dazzling luminescent Ibanez headstock logo.
The RGD61AL is loaded with DiMarzio® Fusion Edge pickups, the amazing product of a collaboration between DiMarzio® and Ibanez. DiMarzio® Fusion Edge pickups provide great clarity and a very smooth response, satisfying the current demands of players in today’s progressive metal scene.
The Gibraltar Standard II enables the optimal transfer of each string’s vibration. The Gotoh® locking tuners provide tuning accuracy and allow for quick, efficient string changing and the Schaller S-Lock strap lock pins hold a strap securely but make it easy to put the strap on and take off quickly. The RGD61AL represents a new level for the modern guitarist.
RGEW521MZW-NTF
PRESS RELEASE: High performance function meets natural beauty with the Ibanez RGEW Exotic Wood series, which features Wizard III Roasted Maple necks and fretboards.
Ibanez utilized heavy, dense woods that are superior in transmitting string vibrations to the body. The RGEW521MZW’s combination of a Zebra Wood top and a Nyatoh body creates a fusion of exotic wood and gives the RG an extraordinary and sophisticated appearance.
The beloved combo of DiMarzio® Air Norton™ and The Tone Zone® pickups deliver devastating tone and offer a huge sound with a broad dynamic range and infinite sustain. The RGEW represents the art of uniting the beauty of science and natural elegance.
RGIR9FME-FDF
PRESS RELEASE: With the growing popularity of the Iron Label series, Ibanez continues to tap into the molten metal underworld for inspiration. Re-working its famous RG body shape from the chassis on up, the RGIR9FME has been designed to add some dark, dramatic flair to the brand’s no-frills, “Made-for-Metal” lineup. The striking 9-string RGIR9FME brings an air of mystery to the Iron Label line.
The guitar’s flat-finished Flamed Maple top and Nyatohbody create a truly mesmerizing visual aura and a warm, yet expressive, tone.
The RGIR9FME features a 28” scale-length which unlocks a plethora of down-tuning possibilities. The RGIR9FME’s Jatobafretboard and jumbo frets offer effortless fingering up and down the full length of the fretboard. The legendary super-thin, ultra-playable Nitro Wizard neck enhances playing agility and optimizes clarity. The RGIR9FME’s Nyatoh body and EMG 909 pickups are the perfect combination to pump out plenty of sonic diversity and power.
Designed for stability and sustain, the rock-solid Gibraltar Standard II-8 bridge is ready to handle the most extreme string bends and aggressive rhythm techniques. With the purposefully spartan “Made-for-Metal” Iron Label guitars, you won’t find a feature that doesn’t contribute directly to waking the dead.
FRIX6FDQM-BMG
PRESS RELEASE: As the legion of converts to the “Made-for-Metal” Iron Label series grows by leaps and bounds, Ibanez continues to tap the molten metal underworld for inspiration.
Re-working the famous FR from the chassis on up, Ibanez turns up the volume of the flash and fury of the frantic shredder with the FRIX6FDQM. The FR Series was designed as a musical chameleon, suited to handle anything from Classic Metal to cutting-edge Metalcore. Now, this sleek beauty continues to evolve as a member of the Iron Label series.
The FRIX6FDQM features a beautiful Quilted Maple top with a stunning Black Mirage Gradation finish. The bound Ebony fretboard mounted on a 3-piece Maple/Purpleheart Nitro Wizard neck enhances agility and optimizes clarity. The FRIX6 is armed with DiMarzio® Fusion Edge pickups, the result of a direct collaboration between DiMarzio® and Ibanez.
Fusion Edge pickups provide a clear tone and a very smooth response, satisfying the current demands of today’s metal players. The Gibraltar Standard II bridge provides the optimal transfer of each string’s vibration. Gotoh® locking machine heads provide superior tuning stability and help to expedite string changes. The FR Iron Label is a perfect choice for the metal player looking for a more modern guitar that features the ultimate in both sound and playability.
GRG7221QA-TKS
PRESS RELEASE: Patterned after the RG, the legendary Ibanez metal monster, the GRG is the affordable gateway to that same combination of speed, fury and expression.
This GRG’s Poplar body with Quilted Maple Art Grain top is cloaked in a high gloss finish and complemented by a Treated New Zealand Pine fretboardequipped with string-bending-friendly jumbo frets.
Proprietary Infinity R7 humbucking pickups deliver the requisite fat, distorted tone that metal rockers crave, while the Ibanez Fixed 7 bridge helps take your playing to a whole other level.
JBM10FX-PWM
PRESS RELEASE: Just as each new Periphery release seems to turn progressive metal around another 180 degrees, Jake Bowen, the source of the band’s rich tapestry of guitar-based ambient soundscapes, has also moved the boundaries of guitar design and performance with his new Ibanez signature instrument—the JBM10FX.
Using the Ibanez RGA as a foundation, Bowen’s departures from that iconic instrument are many. The JBM10FX’s Maple Wizard III neck allows for warp-speed fretboardwork and smooth access to the upper frets. The JBM10FX features a Mahogany body with a Maple top, and a bound Jatobafretboard with jumbo frets that bears Jake’s own custom inlay at the 12th fret. Add a reverse headstock for yet another striking element of visual distinction.
The key feature of the JBM10FX is its fixed bridge design, a first for the Ibanez JBM series. Jake chose the Gibraltar Standard II Bridge, designed to provide optimal transfer of each string's vibration through the guitar body. Its smooth surface also maximizes playing comfort.
Gotoh® MG-T locking machine heads provide superior tuning stability and help to expedite string changes. The JBM10FX also features Jake’s signature DiMarzio® Titan™ pickups, developed under Jake’s supervision. Jake describes them as, “the perfect combination of tight and aggressive.” The JBM10FX ships tuned to drop-C (1D, 2A, 3F, 4C, 5G, 6C).
JEM7VP-WH
PRESS RELEASE: When Steve Vai teamed up with Ibanez in 1987, little did he realize what a lasting impact his signature model guitar would have. Today, the JEM is an iconic instrument immediately identified with the legendary guitarist. As part of the Ibanez Premium series, the JEM7VP is a high quality instrument created for the working pro.
The JEM7VP starts with an Alder body featuring its clear tone, and covered in high-gloss pure White with gorgeous gold hardware. The Wizard 5pc Maple/Walnut neck w/KTS™ TITANIUM rods includes Jumbo frets finished with the Premium Fret Edge Treatment for smooth, comfortable performance. Its elegant Tree of Life inlay prominently stretches along the contrasting Ebony fretboard.
The JEM7VP is equipped with DiMarzio® Evolution® humbuckersin its bridge and neck positions and a DiMarzio® Evolution® single coil in its middle position for an array of rock tones. The JEM7VP will let you scream or moan with the Edge tremolo bridge and groundbreaking Lion’s Claw tremolo cavity, allowing pitches to be radically raised or lowered without obstruction. A gig bag is included.
JS1CR
PRESS RELEASE: During our long partnership with Joe Satriani, Ibanez has released countless JS signature models. One of the most sought after has been the elusive Chrome-finished JS guitars, the Chrome Boy.
Although immensely popular, the process to plate the 3-D curved body had been difficult to achieve at a manufacturing level, until now. The Chrome Boy has arrived and it has everything a player needs and more.
The JS 3pc Maple/Bubinganeck provides stability and longer sustain. The rosewood fingerboard has Pearl dot inlays and 24 frets. The Prestige fret edge treatment allows for smooth playability. The DiMarzio® Satchur8™ pickup in the bridge position assists in achieving a more versatile playing style and sound.
The SUSTAINIAC® Driver in the neck position is wired to the “Stealth PRO” preamp, specially customized for Joe. The SUSTAINIAC® Driver creates endless sustain and expands the range of expression dramatically with a 3-way Sustainiacmode selector (Normal: Sustains the fundamental; Mix: Sustains the fundamental and overtone; Harmonic: Sustains overtone).
The High-pass filter on the volume pot maintains highs at low volumes. Also featured is the legendary JS/Edge Tremolo that delivers Joe‘s favorite feel and tone. The JS1CR also includes a special case to protect its unique finish from damage during transportation.
MSM100-FGB
PRESS RELEASE: Marco Sfogliis a composer, arranger and mixing engineer, as well as being one of the most important and visible contemporary guitarists today. Marco’s influence on the electric guitar community is far-reaching, much due to his association with the popular online guitar lesson website, Jam Track Central. Marco’s signature Ibanez guitar, the MSM100, was designed to fully support his incredibly versatile playing.
Based on the Ibanez AZ design, the MSM100 features a AAA Flamed Maple top and an Alder body in a Surreal Blue Burst Gloss finish. The ergonomic body back contour and large forearm contour were designed to fit a player’s body naturally, thus increasing player comfort.
The S-TECH WOOD 1-piece Roasted Maple neck and fretboard provide a superior attack, well-balanced tone and rich sustain. The Oval C shaped neck and the smooth curved fretboard edge increases neck grip comfort and the Super All Access Neck Joint offers ultimate playability and ease in reaching the highest frets.
Stainless steel frets boast excellent corrosion resistance and the wide and tall fret-type offers a quick response, good articulation when playing chords and clear tone when playing single notes. The guitar is equipped with Luminlay side dots which make it easy for players to see fretboard position marks while performing on dark stages. DiMarzio® Air Norton™ and The Tone Zone® pickups perfectly complement each other and create a wide pallet of tonal options, adding fire and improving sustain, yet retaining clarity.
The T1802 tremolo bridge, developed in collaboration with GOTOH,® features machined titanium saddles and a machined steel tremolo block for a quick response, thick lows and rich highs. The 10.5mm string spacing allows for easy picking across strings, especially while employing techniques such as string skipping and hybrid picking.
The MSM100 features GOTOH® MAGNUM LOCK® machine heads, which have an established reputation for tuning stability and the guitar’s H. A. P® (Height Adjustable Post) system allows for the detailed adjustment of string posts, ensuring the appropriate tension of each string. A hardshell case is included.
RG1070FM-NTL
PRESS RELEASE: The Ibanez Premium series, manufactured by skilled craftsmen using select tone woods, high-profile electronics and top of the line hardware, is "Designed to Inspire," and dedicated to enhancing your musical journey.
The richness of sound, stunning appearance and unrivalled playability of the Ibanez Premium series will open the gates of a reservoir of inspiration. The RG1070FMcarries a wide range of distinctive features that will motivate any guitarist.
The RG1070FM features a 4mm Flamed Maple top and African Mahogany body in Natural Low Gloss finish.
The 11-piece Wenge, Maple, Walnut and Purpleheart Wizard neck is extremely stable and rigid and increases sustain. The Wenge Fretboard provides a tight response and features stainless frets for a bright tone, long durability and smooth note bending. The luminescent side dot inlays makes it easy for players to see in the dark, especially when on stage. The DiMarzio® Air Norton™, True Velvet™ and Tone Zone® pickups offer depth, warmth and rich dynamics when combined with the 5-way pickup switch.
The RG1070FM utilizes Belden wiring and copper shielding inside the control cavity for noiseless operation. The masterpiece Edge tremolo bridge provides exceptional tuning stability, precise intonation adjustment and playing comfort. The Gotoh®MG-T locking machine heads achieve incredible tuning stability and make string-changing quick and easy. A gigbag is included.
RG2027XL-DTB
PRESS RELEASE: Ibanez once manufactured a 7-string RG with a 27-inch scale neck and, to this day, there are still a lot of requests for the return of that model. Ibanez treated those demands with respect and recreated the 7-string RG, now with modern specifications. The RG2027XL is the long-awaited answer to the prayers of some of rock’s most cutting-edge artists.
The 27-inch scale neck optimizes the rich, thick tone of down-tuning while maintaining proper string tension. The 5-piece Maple/Wengeneck delivers rock-solid stability, even with the increased tension of the longer scale.
This Made-In-Japan guitar achieves the three principles of the Prestige line: Precision, Performance and Playability. The RG2027 utilizes the Lo-Pro Edge 7 bridge, which offers maximum playing comfort due to its streamlined profile and recessed fine tuners. The MaccasorEbony fretboard has a tight response and also contributes to the beautiful appearance of this guitar. The meticulous Prestige fret edge treatment provides extra-smooth playing. DiMarzio® Fusion Edge pickups produce a powerful, distinctive tone with a crisp, cutting high end, and a tight, compressed bottom end with no muddy mid-range. A hard-shell case is included.
With all these features, this ultimate metal 7-string machine will greatly assist and enhance your creative journey.
RG5120M-FCN
PRESS RELEASE: The Prestige series represents the combination of cutting-edge manufacturing techniques and old-world Japanese craftsmanship. The RG5000s add some new tweaks to attract the modern-day players who are always trying something new. Develop your range, tone and technique with these new high performance Prestige guitars.
To create guitars that are beyond the best, Ibanez carefully developed the new, modern specifications. The RG5000s feature Stainless Steel frets for a bright tone, long durability and smoothness, a rigid 5-piece Maple/Wengeneck; a beautiful wood grain fretboard, Made-in-Japan Luminlayside dots and the most cutting-edge pickups.
This RG5120M features a Birdseye Maple fretboard and an Ash top/African Mahogany body.
The RG5120M has a beautiful color contrast between the Frozen Ocean finish on the top and the Natural finish on the body sides and back. The RG5120’s Super Wizard HP neck and the meticulous Prestige fret edge treatment enable extra-smooth playing. The Fishman Fluence Modern Humbucker is one of the most exciting and talked-about pickups in today’s metal scene. It provides an aggressive tone and a powerful attack without the noise.
The Voicing switch allows the pickups to have a modern, active high-output sound or a crisp, clean and fluid sound. The Lo-Pro Edge bridge offers maximum playing comfort due to its streamlined profile and recessed fine tuners. A hard-shell case is included. These guitars are beyond the best and the RG5000s will take you to the higher stage.
RG5121-DBF
PRESS RELEASE: The Prestige series represents the combination of cutting-edge manufacturing techniques and old-world Japanese craftsmanship. The RG5000s add some new tweaks to attract the modern-day players who are always trying something new. Develop your range, tone and technique with these new high performance Prestige guitars.
To create guitars that are beyond the best, Ibanez carefully developed the new, modern specifications. The RG5000s feature Stainless Steel frets for a bright tone, long durability and smoothness, a rigid 5-piece Maple/Wengeneck; a beautiful wood grain fretboard, Made-in-Japan Luminlay side dots and the most cutting-edge pickups.
This RG5121 features a Macassar Ebony fretboard and African Mahogany body. It has a beautiful color contrast between the Dark Tide Blue Flat finish on the top and the Natural flat finish on the body sides and back. The RG5121’s Super Wizard HP neck and the meticulous Prestige fret edge treatment provide extra-smooth playing. The Fishman Fluence Modern Humbucker is one of the most exciting and talked-about pickups in today’s metal scene. It provides an aggressive tone and a powerful attack without the noise.
The Voicing switch allows these pickups to have a modern, active high output sound or a crisp, clean and fluid sound. The Gibraltar Standard II bridge promotes the optimal transfer of each string‘s vibration. The Gotoh® MG-T locking machine heads achieve incredible tuning stability and cut down on string-changing time. A hard-shell case is included.
These guitars are beyond the best and the RG5000 series will take you to the higher stage.
RG5328-LDK
PRESS RELEASE: The Prestige series represents the combination of cutting-edge manufacturing techniques and old-world Japanese craftsmanship. The RG5000s add some new tweaks to attract the modern-day players who are always trying something new. Develop your range, tone and technique with these new high performance Prestige guitars.
To create guitars that are beyond the best, Ibanez carefully developed the new, modern specifications. The RG5000s feature Stainless Steel frets for a bright tone, long durability and smoothness, a rigid 5-piece Maple/Wenge neck; a beautiful wood grain fretboard, Made-in-Japan Luminlay side dots and the most cutting-edge pickups.
The RG5328 features a Macassar Ebony fretboard and Ash body. The RG5328’s Wizard-8 neck and the meticulous Prestige fret edge treatment provide extra-smooth playing. The DiMarzio® Fusion Edge pickups, the result of a direct collaboration between DiMarzio® and Ibanez, provide great clarity and a very smooth response, satisfying the current demands of players in today’s progressive metal scene. The Gibraltar Standard II-8 bridge enables the optimal transfer of each string‘s vibration. The Gotoh® MG-T locking machine heads achieve incredible tuning stability and cut down on string-changing time. A hard-shell case is included.
These guitars are beyond the best and the RG5000s will take you to the higher stage.
RG8570ZL-CRA
PRESS RELEASE: Ibanez j.custom guitars are manufactured by an elite group of highly skilled luthiers trained to produce instruments of uncompromised quality. The j.custom designation represents every advance in design and technology Ibanez has developed over the decades: the best woods, neck, fret treatments, perfect pickup combinations, and reliable hardware.
Each j.custom guitar is masterfully crafted to the highest standards to ensure unparalleled sound, maximum playability and exquisite beauty. The RG8570Z features an African Mahogany body with a superior warm tone and rich resonance, topped with a stunning 4mm AAA Flamed Maple. The Macassar Ebony fretboard features an iconic and beautiful Tree-of-Life inlay.
The Super Wizard 5pc Maple/Wenge neck provides exceptional playability and rock solid stability even under the most extreme playing conditions, and the “Velvetouch” finish on neck back and j.custom fret edge treatment ensures "just right" feel and ease of playing.
The Edge-Zero tremolo bridge features a lower profile design for playing comfort and a stud lock function for superior tuning stability –plus, the ZPS3 Zero Point System further enhances tuning stability and ease of tuning. The DiMarzio® Air Norton™, True Velvet™, and Tone Zone® pickups offer depth, warmth, and rich dynamics when combined with the 5-way pickup switch. Also included are Gotoh® strap locks. A hard-shell case is included.
RGA60AL-ABL
PRESS RELEASE: The Axion Label was made for metal, but offers even more for the adventurous players out there. The Axion Label models feature forward-looking developments in sound, playability and looks that take performances higher, deeper and heavier. Arm yourself with the AxionLabel and get ready to break some new ground.
The RGA60AL features a low gloss-finished Ash body, creating a truly mesmerizing visual aura and a warm, yet expressive, tone. The Macassar Ebony fretboard provides a tight low end with quick response and the extremely rigid, super-thin and ultra-playable Nitro Wizard 5-piece Panga Panga/Walnut neck substantially increases sustain. The Sub Zero treated frets can stand up against the hardest riffing and string-bending. The luminescent side dot inlays make it easy for players to perform on dark stages, matching the dazzling luminescent Ibanez headstock logo.
Bare Knuckle Aftermath pickups deliver a bright and wickedly expressive tone, transmitting a quick bottom-end response for picking and fast riffing along with a dynamic midrange and precise high-end articulation. The coil-tap switch unleashes the pickup’s full output (for a modern voice) or a lower output signal (for a vintage tone).
The Edge-Zero II tremolo bridge provides exceptional tuning stability, precise intonation adjustment and playing comfort. Gotoh® locking tuners add tuning accuracy and allow for quick, efficient string changing and the Schaller S-Lock strap lock pins hold a strap securely but make it simple and easy to put the strap on and take off quickly. The RGA60AL represents a new level for the modern guitarist.
RGA8420-RPF
PRESS RELEASE: Ibanez j.custom guitars are manufactured by an elite group of highly skilled luthiers trained to produce instruments of uncompromised quality.
The j.custom designation represents every advance in design and technology Ibanez has developed over the decades: the best woods, neck, fret treatments, perfect pickup combinations, and reliable hardware. Each j.custom guitar is masterfully crafted to the highest standards to ensure unparalleled sound, maximum playability and exquisite beauty.
The RGA8420 features features stunning 3mm Framed Maple top on the arched African Mahogany body, which has a superior warm tone with rich resonance. The Macassar Ebony fretboard features an iconic and beautiful Tree-of-Life inlay.
The Wizard 5pc Maple/Walnutneck features a slim grip shape, and the “Velvetouch” finish on neck back ensures "just right" feel and ease of play with j.custom fret edge treatment. It is stable and resistance to warping and twisting over the years, and enough sustain to its tone.
The DiMarzio® Fusion Edge pickups, the result of a direct collaboration between DiMarzio® and Ibanez, provide great clarity and a very smooth response, satisfying the current demands of today’s players.
The Lo-Pro Edge bridge offers maximum playing comfort due to its streamlined profile and recessed fine tuners. Ibanez j.customguitars also feature reliable Gotoh® made strap locks, SG381 machine heads and Top-Lok III. A hard-shell case is included.
RGD61ALMS-CLL
PRESS RELEASE: The Axion Label was made for metal, but offers even more for the adventurous players out there. The AxionLabel models feature forward-looking developments in sound, playability and looks that take performances higher, deeper and heavier. Arm yourself with the AxionLabel and get ready to break some new ground.
The RGD61ALMS’s Flamed Maple top and low gloss-finished Ash body features the highly sought-after “laminated body” look, popular with today’s boutique guitar enthusiasts.
The 26.8”/25.5” multi-scale neck utilizes an equalized string tension, creating a more “open” or “alive” tone that not only expands harmonic complexity, but also offers a more comfortable playing experience. Designed for playability, the slanted frets match a player’s hand angles to facilitate quick playing and extra-deep cutaways grant comfortable access to the neck’s highest notes.
The Macassar Ebony fretboard provides a tight low end with quick response and the extremely rigid, super-thin and ultra-playable Nitro Wizard 5-piece Panga Panga/Walnut neck substantially increases sustain. The Sub Zero treated frets can stand up against the hardest riffing and string-bending. The luminescent side dot inlays make it easy for players to perform on dark stages and match the dazzling luminescent Ibanez headstock logo.
The Fishman Fluence Modern Humbucker pickups provide an aggressive tone and a powerful attack without excess noise. The Voicing switch allows the pickups to have a modern, active high output sound or a crisp, clean and fluid sound. Designed for both stability and sustain, the innovative Ibanez Mono-Rail bridge minimizes cross-talk between strings and facilitates flawless intonation.
Gotoh® locking tuners provide tuning accuracy and allow for quick, efficient string changing and the Schaller S-Lock strap lock pins hold a strap securely but make it easy to put the strap on and take off quickly. The RGD61ALMS represents a new level for the modern guitarist.
RGD71AL-ANB
PRESS RELEASE: The Axion Label was made for metal, but offers even more for the adventurous players out there. The Axion Label models feature forward-looking developments in sound, playability and looks that take performances higher, deeper and heavier. Arm yourself with the Axion Label and get ready to break some new ground.
The RGD71AL’s thick 4mm Flamed Maple top and Ash body features the highly sought-after “laminated body” look, popular with today’s boutique guitar enthusiasts. The Birdseye Maple fretboard provides a snappier sound, and the extremely rigid, super-thin and ultra-playable Nitro Wizard 5-piece Panga Panga/Walnut neck substantially increases sustain.
The Sub Zero treated frets can stand up against the hardest riffing and string-bending. The luminescent side dot inlays make it easy for players to perform on dark stages and match the dazzling luminescent Ibanez headstock logo. The RGD71AL is loaded with DiMarzio® Fusion Edge pickups, the amazing product of a collaboration between DiMarzio® and Ibanez. DiMarzio® Fusion Edge pickups provide great clarity and a very smooth response, satisfying the current demands of players in today’s progressive metal scene.
The Gibraltar Standard II enables the optimal transfer of each string’s vibration. The Gotoh® locking tuners provide tuning accuracy and allow for quick, efficient string changing and the Schaller S-Lock strap lock pins hold a strap securely but make it easy to put the strap on and take off quickly. The RGD71ALrepresents a new level for the modern guitarist.
RGIX7-ABL
PRESS RELEASE: With the growing popularity of the Iron Label series, Ibanez continues to tap into the molten metal underworld for inspiration. Re-working its famous RG body shape from the chassis on up, the RGIXL7 has been designed to add some dark, dramatic flair to the brand’s no-frills, “Made-for-Metal” lineup. This striking 7-string RGIXL7 brings an air of mystery to the Iron Label line.
The RGIXL7’s transparent low gloss-finished Ash body creates a truly mesmerizing aura and a warm, yet expressive, tone.
The RGIXL7 features a 27” scale-length neck which unlocks a plethora of down-tuning possibilities. The combination of the tight grained MacassarEbony fingerboard and the legendary super-thin, ultra-playable Nitro Wizard neck provides a smooth, dense playing surface that produces a tight low end with quick response. DiMarzio® Fusion Edge pickups, the result of a direct collaboration between DiMarzio® and Ibanez, provide great clarity and a very smooth response, satisfying the current demands of players in today’s progressive metal scene.
The RGIXL7 also features a coil tap switch which helps expand the guitar’s tonal range by providing split-coil options. The Gibraltar Standard II bridge meshes with the guitar’s body to provide the optimal transfer of each string’s vibration. Gotoh® locking tuners provide amazing tuning accuracy and allow for quick, efficient string changing.
AFV75-VAL
PRESS RELEASE: There’s something enticing about the look of an older, vintage guitar—well-worn with battle scars earned throughout its years of hard use. Much like a favorite leather jacket or rare antique furnishings, a vintage guitar immediately feels comfortable and sets a tone unlike anything brand new or right off the shelf. It’s this idea that inspired the Ibanez Artcore Vintage Series.
Lurking beneath the AFV75’s aged facade and smoky, low gloss finish is a single cutaway hollow body that can handle anything from jazz standards to country and western. The AFV75 features a select-grade Linden hollow body that creates a rich, warm, deep-voiced tone. Its Artcore Nyatohneck features a bound Laurel fretboard with block inlays and is joined to the body at the 14th fret for comfortable access to higher notes. The AFV75 also sports an Art Deco-style tailpiece, which complements the instrument’s nostalgic character. Classic Elite pickups offer warm, ultra-responsive tone with moderate output.
AG75G-SCG
PRESS RELEASE: As evidenced by our long-standing association with jazz guitar giants such as George Benson, Pat Metheny, and John Scofield, Ibanez has been a constant pioneer in the world of hollow-body guitar building for more than three decades.
Part of that esteemed legacy is due to the Artcore collection, which succeeded in smashing all preconceptions as to what a great hollow or semi-hollow-body guitar ought to be. The Artcore formula builds on equal parts luthieryknow-how, daring design and a passion for warm, full-bodied tone.
The AG75G features a select-grade Linden hollow body, a set-in Nyatoh neck and a Laurel fretboard. These elements contribute to the warm-sounding characteristics of the AG75G. Ibanez designed the Classic Elite pickups to provide a big, full tone and well-balanced output. Sure Grip III knobs enable non-slip functionality and an ART-1 bridge provides improved sustain and tuning stability.
AM93ME-NT
PRESS RELEASE: For a decade now, Ibanez has energized hollow-body guitar fans with a wide range of designs—from rockin’ hybrids to straight-up jazz-boxes. With the introduction of its new Expressionist line, Ibanez has begun yet another chapter in the story of its acclaimed Artstar series.
Built with tone woods selected for their beauty as well as their musicality, the Expressionist models are perfect for a wide range of styles, from jazz and blues to rock and folk.
The AM93ME features a MacassarEbony top, back and sides; clean, handsome white binding on the body, headstock and fingerboard and expertly crafted set-in neck construction to ensure maximum resonance. The rich Ebony fingerboard, with contrasting white block inlays, sits on a 3-piece Nyatoh/Maple set-in neck that has proven its reliability on thousands of Ibanez hollow and semi-hollow bodies throughout the years.
Jazz fans will recognize the original Ibanez Super 58 pickups—the preferred pickup of George Benson, Pat Metheny, and John Scofieldfor their own Signature models. Super 58 pickups, known for their warm, balanced articulation and excellent response, are equally effective in a variety of genres.
AR325QA-DBS
PRESS RELEASE: When released in the mid-70s, the Artist was the first original design to prove that Ibanez was a force to be reckoned with. It was embraced by major recording artists and shook up the sleeping “industry giants” who had grown apathetic and inattentive from years of unchallenged dominance in the marketplace.
The AR325QA features a beautifully curved Quilted Ash symmetrical body for that extra heavy “chunk” and endless sustain you’d expect of a classic 70s Artist. A comfortable 3-piece Maple “AR” set-in neck incorporates a super-smooth heel for easy access to the highest frets and a smooth bound Jatoba fretboard.
The AR325QA features the ART-1 bridge for flawless intonation, and Super 58 humbuckers for warm, balanced articulation and excellent response. Furthermore, it has tri-sound switches for each pickup and the parallel & coil-tap wiring configuration provides tonal variety. Non-slip Sure Grip III knobs support accurate volume & tone control.
ART120-CRS
PRESS RELEASE: The super solid ART120QA is a traditional rock guitar from Ibanez. The Maple neck and single-cutaway Poplar body are combined with set-in neck construction, providing massive sustain and playing comfort.
The fretboard, made of treated New Zealand Pine, underwent an advanced seasoning process which yields a harder, more durable piece of wood.
As a result, the fretboard enhances stability while producing a rich warm tone. The open pole piece Infinity R pickups deliver well-balanced tones with dense, rich mids. The classic Full Tune III bridge and tailpiece transmit string vibrations with a minimum of loss.
ART120QA-TKS
PRESS RELEASE: The super solid ART120QA is a traditional rock guitar from Ibanez. The Maple neck and single-cutaway Poplar body are combined with set-in neck construction, providing massive sustain and playing comfort.
The fretboard, made of treated New Zealand Pine, underwent an advanced seasoning process which yields a harder, more durable piece of wood.
As a result, the fretboard enhances stability while producing a rich warm tone. The covered Classic Elite pickups offer rich, nuanced tones with a fat low-end. The classic Full Tune III bridge and tailpiece transmit string vibrations with a minimum of loss.
AS63-MTB
PRESS RELEASE: The Ibanez hollow-body Artcore series can capture every tint and hue in the rich spectrum of music, from the subtle shadings of jazz to the bright splashes of pop.
The Artcore Vibrante, vivid in both tone and appearance, brings another bold flavor to the Artcore line and offers a unique take on semi-hollow perfection. Color Your World with the Artcore Vibrante.
The AS features a standard semi-hollow body construction for a warm acoustic tone without feedback. The Ibanez AS63 is the most simplified model the AS series has to offer, bringing the joy of owning a quality semi-hollow guitar to everyone for an amazingly affordable price.
The combination of a striking finish, white dot inlays and a white pearloid pickguard produces the look of a modern classic. The AS63 unites function and eye-grabbing looks to create a great choice for every guitarist.
AS63T-SFG
PRESS RELEASE: The Ibanez hollow-body Artcore series can capture every tint and hue in the rich spectrum of music, from the subtle shadings of jazz to the bright splashes of pop.
The Artcore Vibrante, vivid in both tone and appearance, brings another bold flavor to the Artcore line and offers a unique take on semi-hollow perfection. Color Your World with the Artcore Vibrante.
The AS63T features a standard semi-hollow body construction for a warm acoustic tone without feedback. The Ibanez AS63T is the most simplified model the AS series has to offer, bringing the joy of owning a quality semi-hollow guitar to everyone for an amazingly affordable price.
The combination of a striking finish, white dot inlays and a white pearloid pickguard produces the look of a modern classic and a Bigsby® B70 Vibrato adds vintage nuances to the rich tone of the semi-hollow guitar. The AS63T unites function and eye-grabbing looks to create a great choice for every guitarist.
AS73FM-AZG
PRESS RELEASE: Introduced by Ibanez in 2002, Artcore models have become the hollow-body guitar of choice for practicing and professional musicians. Artcore’s combination of quality workmanship and affordability has created legions of fans from diverse genres such as blues, country, rock and jazz.
Artcore offers musicians the purity of an old-school jazz box as well as a hybrid semi-hollow rocker. Artcoreguitars are highly respected for their tone, sustain and the way the instruments hold their tuning. The series continues to push the boundaries of guitar building.
The Ibanez AS73FM’s Linden body and sustain block offer wonderful acoustic resonance and a naturally bright tone. The Ibanez-original Quik Change III tailpiece enables fast and easy string changing.
The Classic Elite pickups offer a rich, nuanced tone with a fat low end. The AS73FM is a versatile semi-acoustic electric guitar, perfect for a wide range of musical styles and playing techniques with sumptuous looks.
AS93ZW-NT
PRESS RELEASE: For a decade now, Ibanez has energized hollow-body guitar fans with a wide range of designs—from rockin’ hybrids to straight-up jazz-boxes. With the introduction of its new Expressionist line, Ibanez has begun yet another chapter in the story of the acclaimed Artcore series.
Built with tone woods selected for their beauty as well as their musicality, the Expressionist semi-hollow models are perfect for a wide range of styles, from jazz and blues to rock and folk.
The AS93ZW features Zebrawood top, back and sides; clean, handsome white binding on body, headstock, and fretboard; and expertly crafted set-in neck construction to ensure maximum body resonance. The rich Ebony fretboard with contrasting white block inlays sits on a 3-piece Mahogany/Maple set-in neck that has proven its reliability on thousands of Ibanez hollow and semi-hollow bodies throughout the years.
Jazz fans will recognize the original Ibanez Super 58 pickups—the preferred pickup of George Benson, Pat Metheny, and John Scofieldfor their own Signature models. Ibanez Super 58 pickups, known for their warm, balanced articulation and excellent response, are equally at home in a variety of genres.
AS7312-MTB
PRESS RELEASE: Introduced by Ibanez in 2002, Artcore models have become the hollow-body guitar of choice for practicing and professional musicians. Artcore’s combination of quality workmanship and affordability has created legions of fans from diverse genres such as blues, country, rock and jazz.
Artcore offers musicians the purity of an old-school jazz box as well as a hybrid semi-hollow rocker. Artcore guitars are highly respected for their tone, sustain and the way the instruments hold their tuning.
The series continues to push the boundaries of guitar building. The 12-string AS7312’s Linden body and sustain block offer wonderful acoustic resonance and a naturally bright tone. The Classic Elite pickups offer a rich, nuanced tone with a fat low end. The AS7312 is a versatile semi-acoustic electric 12-string guitar, perfect for a wide range of musical styles and playing techniques.
AS73-VLL
PRESS RELEASE: Throughout the years, the Artcore line has provided excellent hollow and semi-hollow body instruments for working musicians.
The Artcore Expressionist Vintage series continues this tradition with guitars that recapture the style and sophistication of the good old days. Artcore Expressionist Vintage models immediately feel as comfortable as a beloved old leather jacket.
The ASV73’s stylish semi-hollow aged finished body is made to handle almost any musical challenge imaginable. The 3-piece Nyatoh set-in neck features a bound Laurel fretboard with aged white block inlays and medium frets for a super smooth feel.
The ASV73’s Classic Elite pickups deliver a full-bodied tone and well-balanced output. Sure Grip III knobs provide non-slip functionality and an ART-1 bridge provides improved sustain and tuning stability.
EKM10T-WRD
PRESS RELEASE: Very few guitarists in recent memory have been able to merge the soulful sounds of the blues, the intricacies of jazz, and the energy of funk, as appealingly as Eric Krasno. As a founding member of Soulive, Krasno has mesmerized audiences worldwide for well over a decade. Along the journey, an Ibanez has always been by his side.
Built to Krasno’s specs, the signature EKM10T captures the sonic ingredients of the funk/jazz master’s style. The incredibly resonant semi-hollow features a Wine Red finish and gorgeous Flamed Maple top, back, and sides, along with a three-piece, Nyatoh/ Maple set-in neck with a bone nut. The bound Ebony fingerboard sports medium frets with edges that are noticeably smooth to a sliding hand—the product of the Artstar fret edge treatment.
A Bigsby® B70G Vibrato adds vintage nuances to the rich tone of the semi-hollow guitar, and the roller saddles help deliver smooth and accurate tuning. Neck and bridge pickups are none other than the famous Ibanez Super 58s, known for their balanced tone character and sonic fullness, whether restrained to “jazz-clean” or cranked up to “gritty rockin’ blues.”Hard shell case included.
GART60-WNS
PRESS RELEASE: The ultra-solid GART60 is a traditional rock guitar from Ibanez. The Maple neck features a treated New Zealand Pine fretboard, which has undergone an advanced seasoning process, yielding a harder, more durable piece of wood.
As a result, the GART60’s neck enables enhanced stability while producing a rich, warm tone. The open polepiece Infinity R pickups deliver a well-balanced output with dense, rich mids. A classic look Full Tune III bridge and stop tailpiece transmit string vibrations at a minimum of loss.