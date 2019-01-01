NAMM 2019: Ibanez unveils over 40 new electric guitars

NAMM 2019: As per our new year's tradition, we're once again able to reveal the bulk of Ibanez's new line-up for 2019 - and there are plenty of highlights among this year's batch.

Key announcements among the line-up are the Axiom Label RGAs, "beyond the best" RG5000 series and the return of the mighty RG550DX.

Trends this time around include a load of new semi-hollow designs, reverse headstocks, gradation finishes and mid-range price points, while you'll also spot Bare Knuckle and Fishman Fluence pickups doing the rounds across several of the new models.

Plus, in addition to this line-up, Ibanez has also revealed new, AZ-derived signature models for Polyphia, Chon and Andy Timmons and 19 new bass guitars.

Head on through the gallery for more info on each of the new models, plus UK prices, and stay tuned to MusicRadar for more from the show...