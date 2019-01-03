NAMM 2019: Ibanez debuts 19 new bass guitars
NAMM 2019: The year has only just begun and it’s already been a busy one for Ibanez: besides launching over 40 new electric guitars and a bevy of new signature electrics, there’s also the matter of its bass guitars for 2019.
This year sees Ibanez looking to the past for much of its new line-up: there’s the 20th anniversary of the company’s Gary Willis and BTB models, while the Affirma makes a long-awaited return. There are plenty more SR models besides, too.
Head on through the gallery for a closer look at the new basses, with UK price points, and visit Ibanez for further info.
GWB20TH
PRESS RELEASE: It has been two decades since Ibanez introduced the first Gary Willis Signature bass, the GWB1, in 1999. We are extremely pleased to introduce the Gary Willis signature anniversary model, the GWB20TH, to celebrate our long and fruitful relationship.
GWB20TH has icons of Gary’s signature details such as a fretless fingerboard, finger ramp and special shaped machinehead. On top of those familiar GWB features, this anniversary model is unique unto itself. The Ash top/Basswood body provides sparkling highs and a well-balanced tone.
The beautiful TQF (Tequila Sunrise Flat) finish enhances the gorgeous Ash grain.
The detachable finger ramp, designed by Gary Willis, encourages players to not "dig in too deep" and allows a more consistent attack with a quicker recovery time. The Ebony fretless fingerboard produces a tight low and mid range with a dramatic high end attack, quick response and rich sustain.
The Aguilar® DCB® pickup, installed in bridge position, uses dual ceramic bar magnets that provide a dynamic and responsive attack, perfect for all playing styles. The Aguilar® DCB® has well-developed overtones and singing sustain in the body and the decay of the notes.
The uniform magnetic field of a bar magnet allows each note to have an accurate dynamic response and more harmonic content. No tonal information is lost as the string moves.
The Aguilar® OBP-2 EQ is a two band EQ that can supply +/-18dB of bass boost and a cut at 40Hz and +/-16dB of treble boost and a cut at 6.5 kHz. Those frequencies are just the right bands to make the GWB20TH sound great in any mix.
ANB205
PRESS RELEASE: Adam Nitti has been establishing his own voice as a bassist and recording artist for over two decades. As a session bassist and sideman, Adam has worked on hundreds of projects across different genres, including performances on several Grammy-winning and Grammy-nominated albums.
Ibanez is proud to introduce Adam’s stunning new signature bass, the ANB205. The ANB205 has a lightweight Swamp Ash body which produces sparkling highs and rich harmonics. The back side of the lower horn has an extra scoop, borrowed from the Ibanez SR’s body shape, which enables easier access to higher fret positions without stress. The Maple neck and fretboard provide crisp, bright highs and strong upper midrange.
Adam selected Bartolini® 59CBJD pickups for his new signature bass. These “Classic Bass” pickups are passive designs that feature an extended and more resonant frequency range. The pickups have far more “air” and definition at the top end without sacrificing lows and low mids.
The pickups are cast in epoxy to remove any unwanted feedback and microphonics. The Bartolini® NTMB+F preamp is specially modified for Adam’s taste and offers fully independent bass, mid and treble controls with very low noise and a wide boost/cut range. The sound is extremely clear and transparent. The 3-way mid frequency selector provides 250Hz, 500Hz, and 800Hz choices for more sonic variety. The passive tone trimmer equipped in the cavity enables players to fine tune the brightness.
This customized preamp designed for ANB205’s bright, full-spectrum voice and enhances the full tonal range.
Adam’s favorite Hipshot® A Style bridge has 18mm string spacing, slightly wider than the standard 16.5mm SR-5 string spacing. The extra space offers players plenty of freedom for techniques like slap, without compromising player comfort. The ANB205 comes with an optional Ash finger ramp, which allows for a more consistent attack with a quicker recovery time. Gig bag included.
BTB20TH5-BRL
PRESS RELEASE: It was 1999 when Ibanez launched the BTB bass. Now, Ibanez is pleased to celebrate the 20th anniversary of the BTB by introducing the fantastic BTB20TH5 anniversary model.
One of the hallmarks of the BTB is the beautiful combination of select-grade materials. The BTB20TH5 has a Maple/Walnut neck with a PangaPanga fretboard, a Flamed Maple top and an Ash and Okume body. The BTB20TH5 has neck-through construction, providing massive sustain and excellent stability.
The beauty of the combined woods is accentuated by the eye-catching BRL (Blue Reef Gradation Low Gloss) finish. The PangaPanga fretboard has an exotic grain and produces a tight low and mid range with a sharp high end attack. The stainless steel frets, well known for bright tone and long durability, are carefully installed on the beautiful fingerboard. The BTB also features a zero fret to provide accurate intonation while allowing open strings to ring with the same resonance as notes played higher up the neck.
We selected Nordstrand™ Big Single pickups, paired with our Ibanez Custom Electronics 3-band EQ, for the BTB20TH5 anniversary model. The Nordstrand™ "Big Single" is as big and meaty as a single coil soapbar-style pickup can be, and produces a full-bodied, powerful, aggressive tonal texture, while still retaining the clarity that's characteristic of single coil pickups. The Ibanez Custom Electronics 3-band EQ w/3-way mid-frequency switch offers tonal variations that enhance simple chord work as well as complex soloing.
The MR5S bridge has adjustable saddles for string spacing adjustments, answering every bassist’s individual string spacing demands, no matter what playing style. The saddles can be adjusted +/-1.5mm.
BTB20TH6-BTL
PRESS RELEASE: It was 1999 when Ibanez launched the BTB bass. Now, Ibanez is pleased to celebrate the 20th anniversary of the BTB by introducing the fantastic BTB20TH6 anniversary model.
One of the hallmarks of the BTB is the beautiful combination of select-grade materials. The BTB20TH6 has a Maple/Walnut neck with a PangaPanga fretboard, a Flamed Maple top and an Ash and Okume body. The BTB20TH6 has neck-through construction, providing massive sustain and excellent stability. The beauty of the combined woods is accentuated by the eye-catching BTL (Brown Topaz Burst Low Gloss). The Panga Panga fretboard has an exotic grain and produces a tight low and mid range with a sharp high end attack.
The stainless steel frets, well known for bright tone and long durability, are carefully installed on the beautiful fingerboard. The BTB also features a zero fret to provide accurate intonation while allowing open strings to ring with the same resonance as notes played higher up the neck.
We selected Nordstrand™ Big Single pickups, paired with our Ibanez Custom Electronics 3-band EQ, for the BTB20TH6 anniversary model. The Nordstrand™ "Big Single" is as big and meaty as a single coil soapbar-style pickup can be, and produces a full-bodied, powerful, aggressive tonal texture, while still retaining the clarity that's characteristic of single coil pickups. The Ibanez Custom Electronics 3-band EQ w/3-way mid-frequency switch offers tonal variations that enhance simple chord work as well as complex soloing.
The MR5S bridge has adjustable saddles for string spacing adjustments, answering every bassist’s individual string spacing demands, no matter what playing style. The saddles can be adjusted +/-1.5mm.
AFR4FMP-NTF
PRESS RELEASE: In the early 90’s, Ibanez broke into the high-end boutique bass market with its unique concept of Affirma bass. The compact and light weight body, designed by Swiss luthier Rolf Spuler resulted in a bass with and elegant feel enhanced by its beautiful streamline shape.
It was created to meet the critical demands of musicians who require a natural sounding, sensitive instrument with wide dynamic range and effortless playability during even the longest performances. Additionally, the instrument should look as distinctive as it sounds. Now Ibanez proudly revives the Affirma bass with modern upgrades.
The Maple body with stunning Flamed Maple on the top delivers a superior tonal clarity and sound attack. The neck is 3 pc of Maple with 2 Graphite rods inside for added stability, and jointed to half of the body. It is called “half neck-through” construction which helps to reduce sacrificing the body’s vibration and achieves enough sustain to it’s tone. The Ebony fretboard on the neck provides a tight response. The neck end adjustment allows you to adjust the neck easily without loosening the strings.
The AeroSilk MR5 bridge has unique saddles which were designed to work in concert with the piezo pickups and enhance the acoustic "stand-up" quality of the sound. Also, the bridge allows for a wide intonation adjustment range, and each isolated bridge is securely locked down to the body for maximum vibration transfer without interference.
Bartolini® X44JX pickup split coil design deliver a deep and punchy tone. With its combination of the piezo and magnetic pickup, the 2 band EQ assist bassist in finding their perfect tone. Other features include special thumb rest the body. A hard-shell case is included.
AFR4WAP-NTF
PRESS RELEASE: In the early 90’s, Ibanez broke into the high-end boutique bass market with its unique concept of Affirma bass. The compact and light weight body, designed by Swiss luthier Rolf Spuler resulted in a bass with and elegant feel enhanced by its beautiful streamline shape.
It was created to meet the critical demands of musicians who require a natural sounding, sensitive instrument with wide dynamic range and effortless playability during even the longest performances. Additionally, the instrument should look as distinctive as it sounds. Now Ibanez proudly revives the Affirma bass with modern upgrades.
The Walnut body provides a tight response and warm sound with a firm low end. The neck is 3 pc of Maple with 2 Graphite rods inside for added stability, and jointed to half of the body. It is called “half neck-through” construction which helps to reduce sacrificing the body’s vibration and achieves enough sustain to it’s tone. The Ebony fretboard on the neck provides a tight response. The neck end adjustment allows you to adjust the neck easily without loosening the strings.
The AeroSilk MR5 bridge has unique saddles which were designed to work in concert with the piezo pickups and enhance the acoustic "stand-up" quality of the sound. Also, the bridge allows for a wide intonation adjustment range, and each isolated bridge is securely locked down to the body for maximum vibration transfer without interference.
Bartolini® X44JX pickup split coil design deliver a deep and punchy tone. With its combination of the piezo and magnetic pickup, the 2 band EQ assist bassist in finding their perfect tone. Other features include special thumb rest the body. A hard-shell case is included.
AFR5FMP-NTF
PRESS RELEASE: In the early 90’s, Ibanez broke into the high-end boutique bass market with its unique concept of Affirma bass. The compact and light weight body, designed by Swiss luthier Rolf Spuler resulted in a bass with and elegant feel enhanced by its beautiful streamline shape.
It was created to meet the critical demands of musicians who require a natural sounding, sensitive instrument with wide dynamic range and effortless playability during even the longest performances. Additionally, the instrument should look as distinctive as it soundsNow Ibanez proudly revives the Affirma bass with modern upgrades.
The Maple body with stunning Flamed Maple on the top delivers a superior tonal clarity and sound attack. The neck is 3 pc of Maple with 2 Graphite rods inside for added stability, and jointed to half of the body. It is called “half neck-through” construction which helps to reduce sacrificing the body’s vibration and achieves enough sustain to it’s tone. The Ebony fretboard on the neck provides a tight response. The neck end adjustment allows you to adjust the neck easily without loosening the strings.
The AeroSilk MR5 bridge has unique saddles which were designed to work in concert with the piezo pickups and enhance the acoustic "stand-up" quality of the sound. Also, the bridge allows for a wide intonation adjustment range, and each isolated bridge is securely locked down to the body for maximum vibration transfer without interference.
Bartolini® X55JX pickup split coil design deliver a deep and punchy tone. With its combination of the piezo and magnetic pickup, the 2 band EQ assist bassist in finding their perfect tone. Other features include special thumb rest the body. A hard-shell case is included.
AFR5WAP-NTF
PRESS RELEASE: In the early 90’s, Ibanez broke into the high-end boutique bass market with its unique concept of Affirma bass. The compact and light weight body, designed by Swiss luthier Rolf Spuler resulted in a bass with and elegant feel enhanced by its beautiful streamline shape.
It was created to meet the critical demands of musicians who require a natural sounding, sensitive instrument with wide dynamic range and effortless playability during even the longest performances. Additionally, the instrument should look as distinctive as it sounds. Now Ibanez proudly revives the Affirma bass with modern upgrades.
The Walnut body provides a tight response and warm sound with a firm low end. The neck is 3 pc of Maple with 2 Graphite rods inside for added stability, and jointed to half of the body. It is called “half neck-through” construction which helps to reduce sacrificing the body’s vibration and achieves enough sustain to it’s tone. The Ebony fretboard on the neck provides a tight response. The neck end adjustment allows you to adjust the neck easily without loosening the strings.
The AeroSilkMR5 bridge has unique saddles which were designed to work in concert with the piezo pickups and enhance the acoustic "stand-up" quality of the sound. Also, the bridge allows for a wide intonation adjustment range, and each isolated bridge is securely locked down to the body for maximum vibration transfer without interference.
Bartolini® X55JX pickup split coil design deliver a deep and punchy tone. With its combination of the piezo and magnetic pickup, the 2 band EQ assist bassist in finding their perfect tone. Other features include special thumb rest the body. A hard-shell case is included.
SR2400
PRESS RELEASE: Ibanez proudly introduces the gloss-finish Premium SR2400, featuring a stunning Figured Maple body top and an African Mahogany body.
The Figured Maple top brings a clear attack, while the African Mahogany body delivers a warm and fat low end. The Atlas 5-piece Panga Panga/Purpleheart neck provides tonal clarity and the Panga Panga fretboard offers a superior note attack. The SR2400’s slim grip shape and the meticulous Premium fret edge treatment facilitates superior playability. The neck is constructed with KTS™ TITANIUM reinforcement rods, increasing its stability and adding sustain. The neck end adjustment allows you to tweak the neck easily.
The SR2400 is equipped with Aguilar® Super Double pickups, which provide a perfect blend of strong dynamics and rich complex overtones. The combination of the EQ and the Aguilar® pickups promises superior tonal possibilities for any playing situation.
The Ibanez Custom Electronics 3-band EQ features a 3-way mid-frequency switch which enables precise tonal control (250 Hz, 450 Hz, and 700 Hz) and a EQ bypass switch for passive-only operation. When the EQ bypass is activated, the treble tone control knob becomes the global tone control for the passive circuit.
The MR5S bridge has adjustable saddles for string spacing adjustments, answering every bassist’s individual string spacing demands, no matter what playing style. The saddles can be adjusted +/-1.5mm.
Other features include a BLACK TUSQ XL® nut and Gotoh® machine heads. A gigbag is included.
SR2405-BTL
PRESS RELEASE: Ibanez proudly introduces the gloss-finish Premium SR2405-BTL, featuring a stunning Figured Maple body top and an African Mahogany body. The Figured Maple top brings a clear attack, while the African Mahogany body delivers a warm and fat low end. The Atlas 5-piece Panga Panga/Purpleheart neck provides tonal clarity and the Panga Panga fretboard offers a superior note attack.
The SR2405 features 18mm string spacing, 1.5mm wider than that of regular SR basses, for a more stable neck grip, and the Premium fret edge treatment permits superior playability. The SR2405’s neck is constructed with KTS™ TITANIUM reinforcement rods, increasing its stability and adding sustain. The neck end adjustment allows you to tweak the neck easily.
The SR2400 boasts Aguilar® Super Double pickups, which provide a perfect blend of strong dynamics and rich complex overtones. The combination of the EQ and the Aguilar® pickups promises superior tonal possibilities for any playing situation. The Ibanez Custom Electronics 3-band EQ is equipped with a 3-way mid-frequency switch for precise tonal control (250 Hz, 450 Hz, and 700 Hz) and a EQ bypass switch for passive-only operation.
The MR5S bridge has a wide intonation range and is the ultimate bridge for bass string isolation. Each bridge is independently and securely locked down to the body for maximum string vibration transfer, without interference. The MR5S bridge has adjustable saddles for string spacing adjustments, answering every bassist’s individual string spacing demands, no matter what playing style. The saddles can be adjusted +/-1.5mm.
Other features include the BLACK TUSQ XL® nut and Gotoh® machine heads. A gigbagis included.
SR500E
PRESS RELEASE: The SR500E features an Okoume body which offers a warm and fat low end. The thin, sturdy and stable Jatoba/Walnut neck offers superior playability when combined with the extended neck joint, making the upper frets easily accessible.
This SR500E is equipped with Bartolini® BH2 pickups in a dual-coil style configuration with a lower resonant frequency, providing a balanced, warm response with a tighter bottom end and a fuller midrange. The Ibanez Custom Electronics 3-band EQ features a 3-way mid-frequency switch, allowing for precise tonal control (250 Hz, 450 Hz, and 700 Hz) and an EQ bypass switch for passive-only operation. When the EQ bypass is activated, the treble tone control knob becomes the global tone control for the passive circuit.
The B500 bridge has adjustable saddles for string spacing adjustments, answering every bassist’s individual string spacing demands, no matter what playing style. The saddles can be adjusted +/-1.5mm. The neck-end adjustment allows you to tweak the neck easily. The SR Series continues to satisfy the vast needs of bass players, exciting them with the SR’s smooth and fast neck, lightweight body and perfectly matched electronics.
SR505E
PRESS RELEASE: The SR505E features an Okoume body which offers a warm and fat low end. The thin, sturdy and stable Jatoba/Walnut neck offers superior playability when combined with the extended neck joint, making the upper frets easily accessible.
This SR505E is equipped with Bartolini® BH2 pickups in a dual-coil style configuration with a lower resonant frequency, providing a balanced, warm response with a tighter bottom end and a fuller midrange.
The Ibanez Custom Electronics 3-band EQ features a 3-way mid-frequency switch, allowing for precise tonal control (250 Hz, 450 Hz, and 700 Hz) and an EQ bypass switch for passive-only operation. When the EQ bypass is activated, the treble tone control knob becomes the global tone control for the passive circuit.
The B500 bridge has adjustable saddles for string spacing adjustments, answering every bassist’s individual string spacing demands, no matter what playing style. The saddles can be adjusted +/-1.5mm. The neck-end adjustment allows you to tweak the neck easily. The SR Series continues to satisfy the vast needs of bass players, exciting them with the SR’s smooth and fast neck, lightweight body and perfectly matched electronics.
SR505EL-BM
PRESS RELEASE: The SR505EL features an Okoume body which offers a warm and fat low end. The thin, sturdy and stable Jatoba/Walnut neck offers superior playability when combined with the extended neck joint, making the upper frets easily accessible.
This SR505EL is equipped with Bartolini® BH2 pickups in a dual-coil style configuration with a lower resonant frequency, providing a balanced, warm response with a tighter bottom end and a fuller midrange.
The Ibanez Custom Electronics 3-band EQ features a 3-way mid-frequency switch, allowing for precise tonal control (250 Hz, 450 Hz, and 700 Hz) and an EQ bypass switch for passive-only operation. When the EQ bypass is activated, the treble tone control knob becomes the global tone control for the passive circuit.
The B500 bridge has adjustable saddles for string spacing adjustments, answering every bassist’s individual string spacing demands, no matter what playing style. The saddles can be adjusted +/-1.5mm. The neck-end adjustment allows you to tweak the neck easily. The SR Series continues to satisfy the vast needs of bass players, exciting them with the SR’s smooth and fast neck, lightweight body and perfectly matched electronics.
SR506E
PRESS RELEASE: The SR506E features an Okoume body which offers a warm and fat low end. The thin, sturdy and stable Jatoba/Walnut neck offers superior playability when combined with the extended neck joint, making the upper frets easily accessible.
This SR506E is equipped with Bartolini® BH2 pickups in a dual-coil style configuration with a lower resonant frequency, providing a balanced, warm response with a tighter bottom end and a fuller midrange.
The Ibanez Custom Electronics 3-band EQ features a 3-way mid-frequency switch, allowing for precise tonal control (250 Hz, 450 Hz, and 700 Hz) and an EQ bypass switch for passive-only operation. When the EQ bypass is activated, the treble tone control knob becomes the global tone control for the passive circuit.
The B500 bridge has adjustable saddles for string spacing adjustments, answering every bassist’s individual string spacing demands, no matter what playing style. The saddles can be adjusted +/-1.5mm. The neck-end adjustment allows you to tweak the neck easily. The SR Series continues to satisfy the vast needs of bass players, exciting them with the SR’s smooth and fast neck, lightweight body and perfectly matched electronics.
SR650E
PRESS RELEASE: The SR650E features an Ash body which offers superior tonal clarity and attack. The thin, sturdy, and stable Jatoba/Walnut neck offers superior playability when combined with the extended neck joint, making the upper frets easily accessible.
This SR650E boasts the highly-respected Nordstrand™ CND pickups in a classic P/J combination. This is a versatile setup that is indispensable for the working musician. From the P-style pickup, a killer P tone: deep and wide with a ton of punch. The single-coil bridge J pickup delivers the classic J players sound. The flexibility of the preamp permits a massive modern sound that can accommodate everything from slap solos to slick R&B or raging metal.
The Ibanez Custom Electronics 3-band EQ is equipped with a 3-way mid-frequency switch which enables precise tonal control (250 Hz, 450 Hz, and 700 Hz) and a EQ bypass switch for passive-only operation. When the EQ bypass is activated, the treble tone control knob becomes the global tone control for the passive circuit.
The B500 bridge has adjustable saddles for string spacing adjustments, answering every bassist’s individual string spacing demands, no matter what playing style. The saddles can be adjusted +/-1.5mm. The neck end adjustment allows you to tweak the neck easily. The SR Series continues to satisfy the vast needs of bass players, exciting them with the SR’s smooth and fast neck, lightweight body and perfectly matched electronics.
SR655E
PRESS RELEASE: The SR655E features an Ash body which offers superior tonal clarity and attack. The thin, sturdy, and stable Jatoba/Walnut neck offers superior playability when combined with the extended neck joint, making the upper frets easily accessible.
This SR655E boasts the highly-respected Nordstrand™ CND pickups in a classic P/J combination. This is a versatile setup that is indispensable for the working musician. From the P-style pickup, a killer P tone: deep and wide with a ton of punch. The single-coil bridge J pickup delivers the classic J players sound. The flexibility of the preamp permits a massive modern sound that can accommodate everything from slap solos to slick R&B or raging metal.
The Ibanez Custom Electronics 3-band EQ is equipped with a 3-way mid-frequency switch which enables precise tonal control (250 Hz, 450 Hz, and 700 Hz) and a EQ bypass switch for passive-only operation. When the EQ bypass is activated, the treble tone control knob becomes the global tone control for the passive circuit.
The B500 bridge has adjustable saddles for string spacing adjustments, answering every bassist’s individual string spacing demands, no matter what playing style. The saddles can be adjusted +/-1.5mm. The neck end adjustment allows you to tweak the neck easily. The SR Series continues to satisfy the vast needs of bass players, exciting them with the SR’s smooth and fast neck, lightweight body and perfectly matched electronics.
SRMD200
PRESS RELEASE: Despite inheriting the sleek and sophisticated beauty of the revolutionary SR bass, the SR Mezzo was designed to be fun to play. The SR Mezzo’s 32” medium scale allows for both easy playing and a rich low-end. The SR Mezzo’s full sonic palette will make hitting the stage a blast. No matter the style of music, the SR Mezzo fits you perfectly.
The SR Mezzo’s 32” scale neck is 2” shorter than that of the general Ibanez SR models, but the Mezzo stills delivers a powerful low end. The SR Mezzo’s compact, lightweight body and shorter scale offer effortless playability. The SRMD200 features a Poplar body, stunning new finish and a newly-designed pickguard. A smooth Maple neck and Maple fretboard with medium frets allow for a clear tone and attack.
Electronics consist of an Ibanez Custom Electronics 2-band EQ and an Ibanez DXP neck pickup and DXJ bridge pickup for extra punch. The B10 bridge allows fully adjustable intonation and solid tuning stability.
Full Sound That Fits! Ibanez introduces the latest chapter of the ongoing SR story, the SR “Mezzo!”
SRMD200K-VWH
PRESS RELEASE: Despite inheriting the sleek and sophisticated beauty of the revolutionary SR bass, the SR Mezzo was designed to be fun to play. The SR Mezzo’s 32” medium scale allows for both easy playing and a rich low-end. The SR Mezzo’s full sonic palette will make hitting the stage a blast. No matter the style of music, the SR Mezzo fits you perfectly.
The SR Mezzo’s 32” scale neck is 2” shorter than that of the general Ibanez SR models, but the Mezzo stills delivers a powerful low end. The SR Mezzo’s compact, lightweight body and shorter scale offer effortless playability. The SRMD200K features a Poplar body, stunning new finish and a newly-designed pickguard.
A smooth Maple neck and Maple fretboard with medium frets allow for a clear tone and attack. Electronics consist of an Ibanez Custom Electronics 2-band EQ and an Ibanez DXP neck pickup and DXJ bridge pickup for extra punch. The B10 bridge allows fully adjustable intonation and solid tuning stability.
A Full Sound That Fits! Ibanez introduces the latest chapter of the ongoing SR story, the SR “Mezzo!”
AGB260-SFG
PRESS RELEASE: The Ibanez hollow-body Artcore series can capture every tint and hue in the rich spectrum of music, from the subtle shadings of jazz to the bright splashes of pop.
The Artcore Vibrante, vivid in both tone and appearance, brings another bold flavor to the Artcoreline and offers a unique take on semi-hollow perfection. Color Your World with the Artcore Vibrante.
Ibanez is proud to introduce the new AGB260 semi-hollow body 4-string electric bass in a Sea Foam Green finish.
Get the feel of an electric bass plus rich, warm and natural acoustic tone. The AGB260’s 30.3" short scale set-in neck is extremely comfortable to play, increases tone and natural low-end resonance. The versatile Classic Elite Bass Pickups produce a warm, full sound, ideal for any gig. The Sure Grip III Knobs are designed for precise control with non-slip functionality and classic appearance.
The Gibraltar III bridge, combined with a Quick Change III tailpiece, provides increased sustain and easy string changes. The combination of the Sea Foam Green finish, white dot inlays and a white pearloid pickguard creates the look of a modern classic.