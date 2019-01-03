NAMM 2019: Ibanez debuts 19 new bass guitars

PRESS RELEASE: It has been two decades since Ibanez introduced the first Gary Willis Signature bass, the GWB1, in 1999. We are extremely pleased to introduce the Gary Willis signature anniversary model, the GWB20TH, to celebrate our long and fruitful relationship.

GWB20TH has icons of Gary’s signature details such as a fretless fingerboard, finger ramp and special shaped machinehead. On top of those familiar GWB features, this anniversary model is unique unto itself. The Ash top/Basswood body provides sparkling highs and a well-balanced tone.

The beautiful TQF (Tequila Sunrise Flat) finish enhances the gorgeous Ash grain.

The detachable finger ramp, designed by Gary Willis, encourages players to not "dig in too deep" and allows a more consistent attack with a quicker recovery time. The Ebony fretless fingerboard produces a tight low and mid range with a dramatic high end attack, quick response and rich sustain.

The Aguilar® DCB® pickup, installed in bridge position, uses dual ceramic bar magnets that provide a dynamic and responsive attack, perfect for all playing styles. The Aguilar® DCB® has well-developed overtones and singing sustain in the body and the decay of the notes.

The uniform magnetic field of a bar magnet allows each note to have an accurate dynamic response and more harmonic content. No tonal information is lost as the string moves.

The Aguilar® OBP-2 EQ is a two band EQ that can supply +/-18dB of bass boost and a cut at 40Hz and +/-16dB of treble boost and a cut at 6.5 kHz. Those frequencies are just the right bands to make the GWB20TH sound great in any mix.