NAMM 2019: Gretsch refreshes Streamliners with new Broad’Tron BT-2S pickups and finishes
G2420 Streamliner Hollow Body with Chromatic II tailpiece
NAMM 2019: You know what they say: if it ain't broke, don't fix it, but do give it a new lick of paint and shiny new humbuckers. At least, that's the rule of thumb with the new for 2019 offerings in Gretsch's Streamliner range.
The core change in the line is a newly designed pickup Broad’Tron BT-2S humbucking pickup, which has been created exclusively for the Streamliners and is said to offer better definition and a tighter bass tone, with a throaty mid-range, in keeping with modern tastes.
Browse the gallery to check out the refreshed range, starting with the G2420, below.
G2420 Streamliner Hollow Body with Chromatic II tailpiece
Featuring a full hollow-body design, the G2420 Streamliner comes in three finish options: aged Brooklyn Burst [pictured], Village Amber or Walnut Stain.
Enlarged f-holes, a 12”-radius laurel fingerboard and three-way switching, pair with the new Broad’Tron BT-2S pickups to complete the spec.
––––––––––––––––––––––––––
NAMM 2019 - all the news
The dust is settling, but our ears are still ringing. You'll find all the stories that counted in our massive news hub. Below, enjoy our editors' findings as we regrouped at the end of the show.
G2420T Streamliner Hollow Body with Bigsby
The G2420T shares its spec list with the G2420, but adds a Bigsby vibrato and comes in Candy Apple Red, Golddust or Riviera Blue [pictured].
G2622 Streamliner Center Block with V-Stoptail
Featuring a double-cut design with a spruce centre block, 12"-radius laurel fretboard, medium jumbo frets and a bound nato neck, plus the new Broad’Tron BT-2S pickups.
Available in Phantom Metallic, Single Barrel Stain or Walnut Stain with a tortoise pickguard finishes.
G2622LH Streamliner Center Block with V-Stoptail
The G2622LH is available in Single Barrel Stain or Torino Green (pictured) with a black pickguard and otherwise shares its specs with the right-handed model.
G2622T Streamliner Center Block with Bigsby
G2622T Streamliner Center Block with Bigsby (pictured in Gunmetal).
G2655 Streamliner Center Block Jr. with V-Stoptail
The Center Block Jr. models offer a smaller-bodied take on the firm's double-cut spruce centre block designs.
They also feature enlarged f-holes in order to enhance acoustic projection and share the bound-nato necks, 12"-radius laurel fingerboards and medium jumbo frets of their bigger siblings. Available in Gunmetal (pictured) or Single Barrel Stain with a tortoise pickguard.
G2655T Streamliner Center Block Jr. with Bigsby
As the G2655T but spec'd with a Bigbsy B50 vibrato and available in Fairlane Blue (pictured) or Imperial Stain with a black pickguard.