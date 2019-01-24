NAMM 2019: Gretsch refreshes Streamliners with new Broad’Tron BT-2S pickups and finishes

NAMM 2019: You know what they say: if it ain't broke, don't fix it, but do give it a new lick of paint and shiny new humbuckers. At least, that's the rule of thumb with the new for 2019 offerings in Gretsch's Streamliner range.

The core change in the line is a newly designed pickup Broad’Tron BT-2S humbucking pickup, which has been created exclusively for the Streamliners and is said to offer better definition and a tighter bass tone, with a throaty mid-range, in keeping with modern tastes.

Browse the gallery to check out the refreshed range, starting with the G2420, below.

G2420 Streamliner Hollow Body with Chromatic II tailpiece

Featuring a full hollow-body design, the G2420 Streamliner comes in three finish options: aged Brooklyn Burst [pictured], Village Amber or Walnut Stain.

Enlarged f-holes, a 12”-radius laurel fingerboard and three-way switching, pair with the new Broad’Tron BT-2S pickups to complete the spec.

