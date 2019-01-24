NAMM 2019: Fender expands effects range with 6 new pedals

NAMM 2019: Early last year we got hands-on with what was effectively Fender’s first official foray into the effects pedal market. For 2019, Fender’s pedal line-up is set to grow with the addition of six new models aimed at ‘players looking to enhance their sound and expand their tone with a wide variety of expressive options’.

DON'T MISS The 14 best new guitar effects pedals of 2018

The pedals, designed in Southern California by in-house expert Stan Cotey and his team, are engineered for guitarists looking for stage-ready features in addition to Fender’s signature sound and style, including sleek exteriors which are built from durable anodized aluminum.

The pedal enclosures are built for heavy use, while switchable LED-backlit knobs ensure you can easily tweak settings from the studio to the stage.

Fender gives us a March ETA for the pedals and prices will range from £119 to £199.