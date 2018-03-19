Fender effects pedal range: MusicRadar hands-on

Michael Astley-Brown and Simon Arblaster get stuck into Fender’s newest line of stompbox effects units.

It’s hard to believe that the six new boxes are effectively the first official foray into the effects pedal market for Fender, but here we are.

With the ethos of ‘form over function’, there's a distinct lack of showy graphics, suggesting that the corporation is not trying to grapple with the craft-beer-swilling boutique types.

We get our hands on the Pugilist Distortion, Level Set Buffer, The Bends Compressor, Marine Layer Reverb, Mirror Image Delay and Santa Ana Overdrive and give our first impressions on this sextet of effects.

