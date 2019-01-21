NAMM 2019: Elektron’s cryptic new product teaser raises more questions than answers

NAMM 2019: Anyone who’s hoping that Elektron’s new teaser video will provide a clear indication of what the Swedish company plans to announce at NAMM is going to be disappointed, as it’s cryptic to say the least.

Clips of, among other things, a swan on a lake and bicycles rolling down streets play to an electronic soundtrack, with occasional obscured shots of what could be the new product thrown in as well. We can make out the words bass, cymbal, hi-hat and clap at various points, indicating that this could be a rhythm machine of some sort, but there’s also speculation that it may offer sampling and synthesis elements and serve as an all-in-one music-making platform.

The fast cuts between the video clips could suggest that some kind of video synthesis is involved, too, but all Elektron is prepared to give you is a caption with the word ‘Just...’ on it at the end of the trailer.

'Just' tell us, we say.

Whatever ‘it’ is, we’ll bring you all the details when they’re confirmed, which we’re guessing will be some time this week.

