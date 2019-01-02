NAMM 2019: Dreadbox reveals Hypnosis Time Effects Processor

NAMM 2019: Dreadbox has dropped news of a brand new time-based effects unit that goes by the name of Hypnosis.

Turning back the clock with some serious ‘80s graphics on the UI, Hypnosis is essentially three effects in one, with chorus/flanger, reverb and delay sections.

The reverb is analogue and features a 3-spring tank and what Dreadbox is calling a “unique pitch modulation circuit.” The chorus/flanger section is also analogue and includes a BBD chip and three LFO waveforms.

Bucking the analogue trend is the stereo digital delay, which features three different delay types and a Freeze function.

The processor also comes with variable input and output gain controls, allowing you to adjust from mic to Eurorack levels, and also includes a memory of up to 49 presets.

Dreadbox hopes to get the Hypnosis Time Effects Processor in the shops this summer at a price of €499. Although we hope to see it at this year’s NAMM show, for a closer look. More information can be found on the Dreadbox website .