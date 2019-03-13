Blue Cat Audio’s Re-Guitar plugin can make your guitar sound like any other electric or acoustic

We’ve seen plenty of guitar amp simulations down the years, but Blue Cat Audio’s Re-Guitar promises something different: the ability to make a single guitar sound like many other types of guitar. In fact, it promises “an infinite number of guitar tones out of a single instrument”.

Announced at NAMM 2019 but now available, Re-Guitar includes a pickup simulator that not only models a range of well-known guitar pickups, but also enables you to design your own. Acoustic guitar simulations are included, too; again, you can create your own if you wish.

Hollow body guitars are also covered off, right down to being able to set the desired body thickness. Brightness and gain can be adjusted, and there are virtual tone and volume pots.

You can use Re-Guitar in real-time, so it feels like you’re playing a different instrument, or make adjustments to the tone after recording. As such, you’ve got total flexibility.

Re-Guitar is included as a free update in Blue Cat’s Axiom multi-effects processor, and also offered for sale as a separate VST/AU/AAX plugin for PC and Mac. It's included in the Axe Pack, too. Introductory pricing is as follows:

Blue Cat's Axiom: 159 USD/EUR (instead of 199)

Blue Cat's Re-Guitar: 69 USD/EUR (instead of 99)

Blue Cat's Axe Pack: 248 USD/EUR (instead of 299)

Blue Cat's Axiom for Customers: 139 USD/EUR (instead of 199)

Blue Cat's Re-Guitar for Customers: 49 USD/EUR (instead of 99)

Find out more on the Blue Cat Audio website.

Blue Cat Audio Re-Guitar features