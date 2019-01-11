NAMM 2019: Blackstar launches feature-rammed HT-20R MkII head and combo

NAMM 2019: Blackstar has expanded its well-received, feature-loaded HT MkII amp series with the addition of the HT-20RH head and HT-20R combo.

The 20-watt amps feature a single ECC83 preamp valve and two EL84 power amp valves (as opposed to the rest of the range’s EL34s), plus clean and overdrive channels, and the ability to drop the wattage down to two watts.

Each channel boasts two footswitchable voices: the clean features American and British voices, while the overdrive includes Classic and High-Gain.

Of course, Blackstar’s Infinite Shape Feature returns, adjusting between American and British EQ, and there’s also a USB port and XLR outputs with 1x12” and 4x12” cab emulations.

The HT-20RH head (£579) and HT-20R combo (£649) are available imminently. See Blackstar Amps for more info.

This isn't Blackstar's only announcement for NAMM, either; it's also debuted 3 new Studio 10 tube amps, and rumour has it there's more to come...