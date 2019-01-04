NAMM 2019: Blackstar lifts the lid on 3 new Studio 10 tube amps

NAMM 2019: Blackstar has unveiled three new Studio 10 amps, inspired by classic UK and USA amps and promising “beautiful tone”.

Three Class A, single-ended combos will be available with EL34, 6L6 and KT88 power stages, and each features a 12” Celestion Seventy-80 speaker.

The amps all emphasise simplicity, with gain, tone, reverb and master controls, plus a drive channel (boost on the EL34).

Each combo also packs an emulated output, series effects loop and one-button footswitch to activate the drive (boost on the EL34).

These look stunning, and we’re hopeful the tones will live up to the visuals. They’re available now for £575 each. Pop over to Blackstar Amplification for more info.