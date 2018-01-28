NAMM 2018: Zildjian reveals all-new K Sweet Collection

NAMM 2018: Zildjian has announced the immediate release of the K Sweet Collection, an extension to its iconic K family.
The new cymbals aim to take the family in a new direction of tonal colors that are 'dark, sweet, and responsive'. Check out the video above to hear them for yourselves.
Available in a full offering of crashes, rides and hi-hats including larger and thinner sized cymbals, K Sweet cymbals feature the random hammering of a K Zildjian and a traditional finish.
K SWEET RIDES
Available in 21" & 23" sizes
Darker overtones than the A Zildjian Sweet Ride
Medium Thin in weight
Very Crashable
Fully Lathed
K SWEET CRASHES
Available in 16", 17", 18", 19" & 20"
Dark, Responsive & Sweet
Extra Thin in weight
20" Crash can also be used as a Ride
Unlathed bells
Traditional K hammering for a fast attack & great response
K SWEET HIHATS
Available in 15" & 16"
Thin top & Extra Heavy bottom
Unlathed bells
Solid chick and full body wash
