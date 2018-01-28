NAMM 2018: Zildjian reveals all-new K Sweet Collection

NAMM 2018: Zildjian has announced the immediate release of the K Sweet Collection, an extension to its iconic K family.

The new cymbals aim to take the family in a new direction of tonal colors that are 'dark, sweet, and responsive'. Check out the video above to hear them for yourselves.

Available in a full offering of crashes, rides and hi-hats including larger and thinner sized cymbals, K Sweet cymbals feature the random hammering of a K Zildjian and a traditional finish.

K SWEET RIDES

Available in 21" & 23" sizes

Darker overtones than the A Zildjian Sweet Ride

Medium Thin in weight

Very Crashable

Fully Lathed

K SWEET CRASHES

Available in 16", 17", 18", 19" & 20"

Dark, Responsive & Sweet

Extra Thin in weight

20" Crash can also be used as a Ride

Unlathed bells

Traditional K hammering for a fast attack & great response

K SWEET HIHATS

Available in 15" & 16"

Thin top & Extra Heavy bottom

Unlathed bells

Solid chick and full body wash