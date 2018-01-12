NAMM 2018: Waldorf’s STVC is a string synth and vocoder with Streichfett heritage

NAMM 2018: We were rather taken with Waldorf’s Streichfett - a desktop module that emulated the kitsch vibe of ‘70s and ‘80s string synths - and now it looks like its engine is being used as the basis for a new 49-note keyboard instrument.

The STVC, as it appears to be known, has been listed by retailer B&H, and also features a vocoder and gooseneck microphone. We strongly suspect that this will be on display at the NAMM Show, where we expect further details to be forthcoming.

It looks like the STVC will cost $900 and be available later this month.

