NAMM 2018: Roland’s 4XCamera app makes it easy to create split-screen music videos

NAMM 2018: Split-screen music videos are all over YouTube, but many of us won’t have the first clue of how to go about creating them. So, Roland is aiming to simplify the process with 4XCamera, a new iOS app that enables you to capture up to four performances and display them on the same screen.

The workflow sounds pretty straightforward: record your first performance, then use this as a guide as you overdub more over the top. You can record via your device’s built-in mic or a suitable iOS audio device, and the volume levels of your videos can be balanced before you render a final video.

The free version of 4XCamera enables you to capture up to two performances, while full functionality can be added for €4.49 as an in-app purchase. 4XCamera is available now on the Apple App Store.