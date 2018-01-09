NAMM 2018: Meet TC Electronic’s Sonic Specialists, 4 new tone-specific digital pedals

NAMM 2018: TC Electronic has added four new pedals to its rapidly expanding range of affordable stompboxes, dubbed the Sonic Specialists.

The Drip Spring Reverb, Fluorescence Shimmer Reverb, Gauss Tape Echo and Vibraclone Rotary are all aimed at capturing classic tones from well-known artists.

All four promise “state-of-the-art digital algorithms and high-quality materials”, and will be available late Q1. No price has been confirmed as of yet, but we’ll wager they’ll clock in at a similar figure to others in the line, which is $49.99/€49.99.

Scroll on through the gallery for a closer look and listen to each pedal, and pay TC Electronic a visit for more info.

With these new additions, plus the 13-strong Smorgasbord of Tones, November’s eight Analog Armada pedals and the Tube Pilot Overdrive, that brings TC’s new line up to a whopping 26 pedals.