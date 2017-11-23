TC Electronic debuts $49 tube-driven Tube Pilot Overdrive pedal

Fresh off unveiling its Analog Armada of eight new affordable pedals earlier this month, TC Electronic has added another low-price offering to its arsenal, the Tube Pilot Overdrive.

Featuring a genuine 12AX7 valve, the Tube Pilot is all-analogue and promises no gimmicks, old-school amp characteristics and authentic dynamic response via just two controls: overdrive and level.

Best of all, TC has confirmed the pedal will be priced similarly to the aforementioned Analog Armada - that means around the $49/€49 mark. Hard to argue with that.

Head over to TC Electronic for more info.