TC Electronic announces Analog Armada of 8 new ultra-affordable pedals

No sooner had we reported on the TS-aping El Mocambo Overdrive than TC Electronic announced seven more ultra-affordable pedals, resulting in what it calls its Analog Armada, complementing its 13-strong line-up announced last year.

The eight new stompboxes comprise a trio of gain boxes (overdrive, fuzz and metal distortion), three modulations (chorus, tremolo and octaver), as well as two dynamic stompers (auto-swell and noise gate).

Quite a few of these are clearly “inspired” by some Boss classics (3rd Dimension Chorus and Crescendo, we’re looking at you); you’ll recall Behringer had a similarly derivative line, before the company bought out TC Electronic. We’ll say no more.

Anyhow, when the prices are this good - a mere €49.99/$49.99 a pedal - we’re not going to complain.

