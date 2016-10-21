TC Electronic goes affordable and analogue with 13 new guitar effects pedals

We knew TC Electronic was up to something, but even we couldn't have predicted the pedal mogul would be unleashing 13 all-new effects on the world.

Yet here they are: the Smorgasbord of Tones. Some of the new designs are analogue, while others offer simple digital designs, but all are affordable, with RRPs set at $49.99/€49.99 apiece.

The effect types run the gamut, too, from boosts, overdrives and distortions up to modulation, delays and reverb, and all feature top-mounted jacks and true bypass switching.

Following Behringer's acquisition of TC back in April last year, a line of affordable pedals was always a plausible proposition, but they're certainly a lot more appealing than Behringer's original budget stompers.

These are all set to land on 21 October (November in the USA), available from dealers around the world and exclusively from Guitar Center in the USA - read on for the full story on TC's great pedal splurge of 2016, complete with video demos for each and every one…