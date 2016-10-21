TC Electronic goes affordable and analogue with 13 new guitar effects pedals
Introduction
We knew TC Electronic was up to something, but even we couldn't have predicted the pedal mogul would be unleashing 13 all-new effects on the world.
Yet here they are: the Smorgasbord of Tones. Some of the new designs are analogue, while others offer simple digital designs, but all are affordable, with RRPs set at $49.99/€49.99 apiece.
The effect types run the gamut, too, from boosts, overdrives and distortions up to modulation, delays and reverb, and all feature top-mounted jacks and true bypass switching.
Following Behringer's acquisition of TC back in April last year, a line of affordable pedals was always a plausible proposition, but they're certainly a lot more appealing than Behringer's original budget stompers.
These are all set to land on 21 October (November in the USA), available from dealers around the world and exclusively from Guitar Center in the USA - read on for the full story on TC's great pedal splurge of 2016, complete with video demos for each and every one…
TC Electronic Echobrain Analog Delay
PRESS RELEASE: EchoBrain is the natural choice for every vintage delay nut out there. Sporting a classic, all-analog bucket brigade design, this compact delay pedal is set to serve up all the warm echoes, and gorgeous runaway delays you could ever need. Kick it in and get ready to hear the echo-angels sing.
- Vintage-style delay pedal
- All-analog bucket brigade circuit
- Compact design and top-mounted jacks
TC Electronic Afterglow Chorus
PRESS RELEASE: Afterglow Chorus is designed with the vintage aficionado in mind. Its all-analog circuit uses a Bucket Brigade Device (BBD) to create a wide range of classic handed-down modulation tones. From the smallest shudder to wildest wobble, this tiny marvel is sure to quench your thirst for vintage flavored chorus!
- Vintage-style chorus pedal
- All-analog bucket-brigade circuit - for lush three-dimensional modulation tones
- True bypass and top-mounted I/O
TC Electronic Grand Magus Distortion
PRESS RELEASE: Overflowing with organic amp-like distortion tones, natural tube compression and a tight but rich tonal character, Grand Magus Distortion IS the sound of Rock N Roll. Now put all of that in a compact metal enclosure with true bypass, and served to you at a price that'll make your endorphin-levels shoot through the roof, and you got a shiny one-way ticket to rock heaven!
- Natural tube-like distortion
- Wide gain range - with a rich and tight tonal character
- True Bypass and Top-mounted jacks
TC Electronic Blood Moon Phaser
PRESS RELEASE: If classic 1970s phaser tones make your heart beat faster, brace yourself for a sheer heart attack! Blood Moon Phaser resurrects the toothsome phaser sounds of yesteryear and transfuses them with a range of modern features such as top-mounted input/output and true bypass.
Infuse your tone with the haunting howls and sacchariferous sweeps convoked by Blood Moon Phase's vintage four-stage filter - and get ready to rock out from dusk till dawn!
- Vintage-style phaser pedal
- Classic four-stage filter design
- True bypass and top-mounted I/O
TC Electronic Forcefield Compressor
PRESS RELEASE: Forcefield Compressor is here to give you all the vintage squish and squash you could ever want at a price that simply can't be ignored. From subtle sustain enhancements to smooth signal leveling and all the way to full-on chicken-picking compression, you'll find it all and more in this great road-ready pedal.
- Vintage style compressor pedal - from subtle compression to all-out squash
- All-analog circuit
- True Bypass and top-mounted I/O
TC Electronic Skysurfer Reverb
PRESS RELEASE: Skysurfer Reverb is the one-stop solution to all of your basic reverb needs. Whether you want to dive into deep splashy oceans or ride the ambient airwaves above, Skysurfer lets you do it via its three high-quality reverb algorithms, all housed in a sturdy and compact pedal that won't break the bank.
- Studio-quality reverb pedal
- Three versatile reverb modes - Spring, Room and Hall
- Compact design and top-mounted I/O
TC Electronic Cinders Overdrive
PRESS RELEASE: Cinders Overdrive is the perfect tool for blues shredders and retro rockers. Its all-analog circuit convincingly recreates the warm harmonic distortion associated with hard-pressed tube amps. And its responsiveness… man!
Whether you pick the strings with a dust broom or with a fire iron, Cinders Overdrive keeps up. And thanks to a super wide gain-range your tone will stay transparent at all times.
- Transparent Tube-Like Overdrive
- Super Wide Gain-Range
- True Bypass
TC Electronic Tailspin Vibrato
PRESS RELEASE: TailSpin Vibrato delivers a wealth of stunning vintage vibrato tones all served in a package so affordable that it'll make your head spin.
Its all-analog bucket brigade design brings everything from subtle organic wobbles to pitch-bendy warped vinyl tones and all the way to fast leslie-like sounds. These beautiful tones are housed in a compact and sturdy enclosure, ready to rock the road!
- Classic true pitch vibrato
- All-analog bucket-brigade circuit
- True bypass and top-mounted I/O
TC Electronic Rush Booster
PRESS RELEASE: Rush Booster lets you cut through the clutter and take center stage with one single stomp. Its all-analog circuit offers up a whooping 20dBs of super-transparent clean boost, perfect for solos or beefed up rhythms.
All of this is housed in a built-to-last enclosure with true bypass and at a price point so low it's sure to set off a certified tonal adrenaline rush!
- Ultra-transparent clean boost
- Discrete analog circuit with 20dB of gain
- True bypass and top-mounted I/O
TC Electronic Fangs Metal Distortion
PRESS RELEASE: Tap into a world of high-gain riffage with Fangs Metal Distortion and its super versatile set of tone tools that let you sculpt your sonic onslaught to perfection.
From ultra-tight thrash tones to thick walls of doom metal distortion, you'll find it all here and then some in this highly affordable pedal that's ready to slay the stage!
- Ultra-thick high-gain distortion tones w. super tight response
- Versatile mid-control
- True bypass and top-mounted I/O
TC Electronic The Prophet Digital Delay
PRESS RELEASE: A prophecy was once told of a highly affordable studio-quality delay pedal that would give musicians all the pristine digital delay tones they could ever want. From short reverberating slapbacks to long and stretchy beds of ambience and anywhere in-between.
Well, not only is the foretelling real. With The Prophet Digital Delay, the prophecy just came true!
- Studio-quality Digital Delay pedal
- Three delay time settings - gives up to 1300ms of delay
- True Bypass and top-mounted I/O
TC Electronic Thunderstorm Flanger
PRESS RELEASE: Thunderstorm Flanger perfectly captures the classic analog flanger tones of yesteryear. From subtle tape-like sweeps and lush chorusing to a no holds barred flanger frenzy.
Thunderstorm does it all and delivers it in a roadworthy yet extremely affordable package, making bucket-brigade flanging accessible to anyone!
- Vintage style Flanger pedal
- All-analog bucket brigade circuit - for superb three-dimensional modulation tones
- True bypass and top-mounted I/O
TC Electronic Rusty Fuzz
PRESS RELEASE: Rusty Fuzz delivers those vintage silicon-based fuzz tones of yesteryear that we've all come to know and love, but at a price point well below that of vintage gear so everybody can play along.
From silky-smooth sustain to ripping velcro-fuzz tones, it's all there! So whether you're experienced or not (See what we did there?), this compact true bypass pedal is sure to cover your old-school fuzz needs.
- Silicon-based transistor circuit
- Vintage gated and velcro-fuzz tones
- True bypass and top-mounted I/O