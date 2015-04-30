TC Electronic and TC Helicon acquired by Behringer owner

We've received word that TC Group, a collection of audio companies that includes TC Electronic and TC Helicon, has been acquired by Behringer owner Music Group.

What, if anything, this will mean for the companies' product lines remains to be seen, but Music Group founder and CEO Uli Behringer is positive about the future.

"We will invest heavily in positioning TC Group's brands at the very pinnacle of the industry, as we have done with Midas, Klark Teknik and Turbosound, where we have invested over $100 million in highly automated and integrated manufacturing facilities, quality control systems and engineering resources, including a new Centre of Engineering Excellence in Manchester, UK," he said.

"TC Group will now equally have full access to Music Group's extensive resources and advanced automated system platforms in such areas as product development and lifecycle management, engineering, manufacturing, supply chain and finance."

TC Group's CEO Anders Fauerskov also welcomed the move: "We are very honoured that during the acquisition process, some of the largest industry players were bidding for TC Group; however we have selected Music Group as they represent the perfect fit in terms of strategic direction, overall synergies and company culture.

"Our team is thrilled to join Music Group and open a new chapter for TC Group and its prestigious brands. With the incredibly talented people and massive resources of the Music Group behind us, the team is excited to enter a new era of unprecedented innovation and growth."