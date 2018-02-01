NAMM 2018: Martin unveils trio of affordable X Series acoustic guitars

NAMM 2018: Martin has announced three new acoustic guitars in its X Series range.

The DX1AE Macassar Burst, DX2MAE and DX420 are all priced around the $700-$800 price mark, and feature some of the more striking looks among Martins at this price point - you may remember the DX420's graphic design on the pricier D420 at last year's show.

These new offerings join Martin’s other 2018 NAMM releases: 21 reimagined Standard Series models, and the $15k John Mayer signature acoustic.

Martin DX1AE Macassar Burst

$849

Tone and tradition in a tough, stylish package. Solid Sitka spruce set off by a vintage sunburst finish for a look bold enough to match the timeless sound of X-bracing and the body shape that started it all: the Dreadnought.

Versatile and responsive Fishman® Sonitone electronics are discreet, so you can shape your sound anywhere, anytime.

Martin DX2MAE

$729

Designed for those who have fallen in love with the look of Martin’s 15 and 17 Series solid mahogany guitars, this full-sized Dreadnought version of Martin’s recent 0XMAE features mahogany high-pressure laminate (HPL) top, back and sides, a herringbone applied rosette, a high performance neck, and a Forest Stewardship Council® (FSC®)-certified Richlite® fingerboard and bridge.

This warm, projective X Series guitar is stage and studio ready with Fishman®Sonitone electronics and built for strength to endure endless miles on the road.

Martin DX420

$799

This X Series version of Martin’s acclaimed D-420 model from 2017 features a custom printed illustration by visual artist Robert Goetzl.

This full sized Dreadnought features an HPL printed top, mahogany printed high pressure laminate back and sides, a high performance neck taper for easy play, and an FSC certified Richlite fingerboard and bridge.

With warm bass and crisp highs, this great sounding, unique looking art guitar rings true to our ever evolving country and culture.

Head on over to Martin Guitar for more info.