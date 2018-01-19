NAMM 2018: Can you guess what IK Multimedia is launching from this video?

NAMM 2018: IK Multimedia is being typically teasy ahead of the NAMM Show, heading to Anaheim with a promise to introduce “a new level of hardware/software integration for stage and studio”.

This pledge has been made in a cryptic video, which features a product that appears to offer MIDI and audio I/O. The soundtrack features some heavy guitar chords, so maybe that could be another clue.

The big reveal is set for 25 January, the first day of the show, when all the details should appear on the IK Multimedia website.