NAMM 2018: Avid releases Pro Tools 2018 and says it’s based on user feedback

NAMM 2018: Avid has released Pro Tools 2018, the latest version of its famous DAW. This puts the emphasis on workflow, adding features that are designed to speed up the music-making process. These include Track Presets, retrospective MIDI record, MIDI editing enhancements and Playlist Comping enhancements.

Retrospective MIDI has been designed to ensure that you never lose a performance, and there are new MIDI editing shortcuts, too. Track Presets enables quick preset browsing, while the new playlist comping features mean that you can easily edit grouped tracks and work from the Waveform view.

Elsewhere, you can now easily convert sessions to cloud-enabled product files for faster collaboration, and there are Mix Window EQ Graphs that display the combined EQ effects that are inserted on a track.

Pro Tools 2018 should be available now. To find out more and learn about pricing, head on over to the Avid website.