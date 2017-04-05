Musikmesse 2017: Overloud says that its EQ495 plugin is your sonic “secret weapon”

MUSIKMESSE 2017: Overloud says that, with its new EQ495 plugin, it’s giving you the “secret weapon” used by mixing and mastering engineers. It’s an emulation of an analogue EQ from a classic console, and emulates all the transformers from the original unit.

The EQ495 features a preamp and 5-band EQ, and comes with presets that have been generated from real mixing sessions. Overloud says that the plugin can give a real sense of ‘air’ to your music, enhancing clarity and adding presence and depth.

EQ495 has a regular price of €139 but is currently available for the introductory price of €89. It runs on PC and Mac in VST/AU/AAX formats, and there’s a demo for you to try. Find out more on the Overloud website.

