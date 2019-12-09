Moogfest 2020 has been cancelled: does this mean we won’t get a ‘Moogfest synth’?

If you were thinking of heading to Moogfest next year, you’re going to have to change your plans; the bad news is that it’s been cancelled.

Originally scheduled to take place on 16 to 19 April 2020, Moog cites “logistical reasons” for the cancellation, but does suggest that the event - which is part tech conference, part festival - will return in the future.

“This intermission will be used to focus on the future of Moogfest and to investigate new ways of exploring the future of music, art, and technology,” the company wrote on its blog. Those who pre-purchased their Moogfest tickets will be entitled to a refund.

Of course, one other side effect of this cancellation is that we won’t get the traditional ‘Moogfest synth’ that those who sign up for the regular Engineer Workshop get the chance to build and keep. Previous instruments have included the Mother-32 , DFAM and Spectravox .