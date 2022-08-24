Moog explains why the prices of some of its instruments have gone up: “it’s not a decision we take lightly”

Global supply chain problems and material shortages are affecting all manner of industries right now, including musical instrument manufacturers. So, it’s not surprising that Moog has announced that the prices of some of its instruments have just gone up.

Explaining the move on its website (opens in new tab), Moog said: “The ongoing global challenges of material shortages, supply chain limitations, inflation, as well as rising raw goods and shipping costs, have made it necessary to adjust some of our pricing. A price increase is not a decision we take lightly, but one that is needed to ensure we can continue delivering the high-quality products you deserve.

“Thank you for your understanding. Please contact us if you have any further questions.”

Prices of several Moog synths have fluctuated at some dealers recently, rising significantly before dropping back down again. As such, our advice is to shop around before hitting the order button.

While Moog is attempting to protect itself from the economic headwinds by raising prices, some other synth manufacturers have been unable to continue operating in the current climate.