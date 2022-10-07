Moog is in the case with new 60HP and 140P Eurorack housings

Moog has announced the release of two new powered Eurorack cases in 60HP and 140HP formats.

Said to be suitable for modular-favouring musicians who are looking to expand their setups, or the perfect jumping-off point for anyone who wants to begin their Eurorack journey, the units offer ten 16-pin power connectors and come supplied with sliding nuts and mounting screws. Once mounted, all modules can be turned on and off as one using the rear-mounted power button.

Each case is made from aluminium and has wooden sides, and is tailor-made for anyone who owns one of Moog’s semi-modular synths. The angled extrusion mounts into Moog’s existing rack kits.

The 60 HP case enables you to expand your Moog Mavis with smaller Eurorack modules, while the 104HP model can house a Mavis plus a Mother-32, DFAM, or Subharmonicon.

Moog has also released new water-repellant dust covers for not only its Matriarch and Grandmother synths, but also its two- and three-tier setups.