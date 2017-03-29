Moog discontinues the Minimoog Voyager XL synth

Having discontinued the standard Minimoog Voyager synth in 2015, Moog is now saying goodbye to the XL version.

In a statement, the company said: “The Minimoog Voyager family of synthesizers holds a special place in our hearts - the Voyager was the final synthesizer that Bob Moog designed from start to finish and the culmination of his life's work; his DNA runs through the circuits of this family of instruments, which includes the Voyager, Voyager RME, Voyager Old School, and Voyager XL. The XL is the last member of this family currently in production, and as of today, we are announcing its official discontinuation.

“Introduced in celebration of the 40th anniversary of the Minimoog Model D's release, the Minimoog Voyager XL combines the heart of the groundbreaking Minimoog Voyager with a patch bay, informed by the Moog modular systems that started it all, for increased control and expressivity.”

Given its $5,000 price tag, the Voyager XL was never a mainstream product, but was a fantasy synth for many people and found favour with a range of high-profile artists and producers. A limited number of final units will be built while the parts and materials are available, after which production will cease.