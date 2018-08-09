More

Mooer’s thought of just about everything with its new Black Truck all-in-one pedalboard unit

Six effects and speaker sim built into compact multi-effects pedal

Following up on its nifty Red Truck multi-effects pedal, Mooer has debuted the Black Truck all-in-one pedalboard unit, which boasts six built-in effects derived from Mooer’s Micro series.

The Black Truck delivers compressor, overdrive, distortion (with noise gate), EQ, modulation and delay/reverb, as well as a tuner, FX loop and looper switcher.

Handily, there’s also a dedicated direct output with speaker simulation and independent volume, not to mention tap tempo, stereo outputs and an included carry case.

It’s safe to say this will cover most playing scenarios, and could prove a handy back-up should your rig go down, especially at its $269 price tag.

Mooer Audio has more info.

Looks like our line-up of the 10 best multi-effects pedals might have some competition… We’ll find out when we review the Black Truck mighty soon.

