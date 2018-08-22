Mooer bolsters Micro Preamp range with 3 new mini pedals

Mooer’s Micro Preamp range - which captures classic amp tones in a mini-pedal format - is expanding apace with the launch of three new models.

The 016 Phoenix is the company’s homage to modern, German-designed metal amps, promising crystalline cleans on one channel, and contemporary high-gain tones on the other.

Californian combos are the targets of the 017 Cali Mk IV, which aims to deliver modern-day session sounds, spanning “shimmering” cleans and bluesier crunch.

The 018, meanwhile, is based on a 100-watt Plexi-based boutique signature amp, says Mooer, with a range of tones from classic British cleans to high-gain sounds.

As with other Micro Preamps, you’ll find dual channels with independent gain, volume and EQ; dual footswitch modes for on/off or A/B channel switching, plus an optional built-in cab sim.

Mooer’s Micro Preamps 016-018 will be available soon for $99 each - see Mooer Audio for more details.