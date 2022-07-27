Mooer enters the audio interface fray with Steep I and II

Chinese effects firm Mooer initially carved out a niche as an agile producer of small, budget clones of famous circuits and nano-sized pedals, before pushing its offerings upmarket through multi-FX units and, most recently, a new generation of smart guitars, all the while maintaining fiercely competitive pricing.

Now, the company has its sights set on the increasingly competitive audio interface market with Steep I and II, a pair of units supporting high-res audio up to 24bit/192 khz.

(Image credit: Mooer)

Both interfaces also offer combination microphone, line-in, and high-impedance value instrument support and boast dual-channel outputs alongside two USB-C ports for power and data.

The Steep I and II also have dual LED input level indicators, 48v phantom power support, stereo direct monitor buttons, and typical input gain and master volume controls in mind.

The Steep II steps out on its own by adding dual combined ¼” and XLR input jacks and MIDI in/out ports.

Mooer Steep I and Steep II audio interfaces are available from Mooer dealers now from around £110/$125. Find out more at www.mooeraudio.com.