There’s a whole world of modular synthesis out there just waiting to be explored, but if you’re a beginner, navigating it can be difficult.

Fortunately, we’ve got your passport to planet modular right here: three videos from our friends at Thomann that explain the basics of oscillators, filters and envelopes.

So, if you’ve always wanted to embark on a modular journey but have never known where to start, take a look.

Modular explained: oscillators

Modular explained: filters

Modular explained: envelopes