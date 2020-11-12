Modor’s DR-2 drum machine offers digital synthesis and a versatile step sequencer

Modor has unveiled the DR-2 drum machine - a sort of spiritual sibling for its NF-1 synth. Proudly digital, this uses synthesis rather than samples to generate its sounds, and lets you work across six channels and with a 128-step sequencer.

Each channel can contain one of the many drum ‘models’, which cover bass drums, snares, cymbals, claps, toms and some miscellaneous percussion. Each model can be tweaked using up to 12 parameters; some of these are common to all the sounds (pitch with pitch decay, curve and amount; amp volume with panning; amp decay and curve) while others are exclusive. There are also various options for creating sound variations.

The sequencer, meanwhile, goes beyond standard 16-step variants by enabling you to use 32nd notes, giving you double the resolution. And, because a pattern can contain up to four sets of 32 steps, you can use 128 steps in total.

Each instrument can also have its own accent, flam, tuplet, break and reverse patterns, while separate Swing and Swing32 parameters enable you to adjust the timing of the 16th and 32nd notes individually.

DR-2 offers an output jack for each of the six channels, and also master L/R outputs. It can sync via MIDI clock or 24PPQN pulse clock.