Modal Electronics is walking in a wavetable wonderland with the portable CRAFTsynth 2.0

Two years on from the launch of the first model, Modal Electronics is preparing to release the CRAFTsynth v2.0. This one is a monophonic wavetable synth that offers eight oscillators with two selectable waveforms and mixer stage.

There are 40 unique waveforms included, divided into eight banks of five waveform sets. These are VA, digital and generative in nature, and also include selections from the Modal 002 synth. You can process and cross-modulate waveforms with one of 16 oscillator modifiers, and you also get three envelope generators - for filter, amplitude and modulation - and two audio rate LFOs.

Other features include an eight-slot modulation matrix, a sequenced arpeggiator and an eight-key touch keyboard with eight custom scales. Connectivity-wise, you get MIDI I/O on standard ports, MIDI over USB, analogue clock sync I/O (this conforms to the spec used by Korg and Teenage Engineering) and both headphone and line outputs. Power can be supplied over USB or from three AA batteries, and an optional software editor is available.

The CRAFTsynth 2.0 is heading for Kickstarter soon, but you can find out more now on the Modal Electronics website. A price and release date are still to be confirmed.