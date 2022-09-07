Modal Electronics tests the Eurorack waters with Filton, a Moog-style dual analogue ladder filter

Modal Electronics has made the move into Eurorack with Filton, a 20HP dual analogue transistor ladder filter module.

Based on the design of the classic Moog ladder filter, Filton promises to deliver saturated transistor overdrive, resonant harmonic peaks and warm analogue timbres. It also features the ‘polesweeping’ that Modal introduced in its 002 synth, which enables seamless filter morphing from four-pole through bandpass to one-pole 6db per octave, and everything in between.

In fact, Filton is based on the same circuitry as the 002’s filter, though the design has been altered to improve stability and sound. What’s more, the dual architecture means that you get two filters rather than just one, so you can process two sounds independently or a single sound using both filters in series or parallel.

Each of these filters has an audio output, four analogue CVs with attenuvertor controls for FM, Resonance, Morph and Level, pitch tracking provided by the 1V/Oct input, an audio output and a mixed output.

All CV inputs on Filter A have been 'normalled' to Filter B, meaning any CV signal plugged into Filter A is automatically sent to Filter B if nothing is plugged into the corresponding input.