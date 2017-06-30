Mixvibes’ Remixlive 3.0 iOS app adds finger drumming functionality

Mixvibes has expanded the scope of its Remixlive iOS app, adding a finger drumming grid and a loop-based sequencer to the pot as it launches version 3.

You can now play Remixlive like an instrument, creating beats and melodies, and then build up patterns to create songs. A full-screen waveform display enables loop editing, and you have built-in sampling capabilities.

What’s more, the app has been redesigned so it’s easier to navigate, and the workflow has been improved.

Remixlive 3 is free from the Apple App Store, with additional features being addable as in-app purchases.